Rotary Meets - Making Phuket a better place

Rotary Meets - Making Phuket a better place

Start From: Tuesday 29 September 2020, 06:00PM to Tuesday 29 September 2020, 08:00PM

"Making Phuket a better place" - Join the discussion on how to help Phuket. YOU can make a difference...

The Asia Center Foundation and the Rotary Club Patong jointly discuss past projects and future collaborations.
Speaker:Roelien Muller - Director of Asia Center Foundation

Agenda:

  • 18:00 Get together & networking
  • 19:00 Presentation on Asia Center Foundation
  • 19:30 Q & A + Brainstorming on how-to join forces
    Fees
  • 300 THB for Rotary Club members
  • 500 THB for guests and friends
  • Snack buffet + Soft drinks included
  • Other beverages available from the bar
    Location: Holiday Inn Resort, Patong. Please park close to the Main Wing entrance to reach the main pool area.

    Please register here: https://rotarypatong.org/event/rotary-club---speaker-on--quot-asia-center-foundation-quot/

    For questions around the event please address "Dieter Dratwa"

Person : Dieter Dratwa

 

