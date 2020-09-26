Rotary Meets - Making Phuket a better place

"Making Phuket a better place" - Join the discussion on how to help Phuket. YOU can make a difference...
The Asia Center Foundation and the Rotary Club Patong jointly discuss past projects and future collaborations.
Speaker:Roelien Muller - Director of Asia Center Foundation
Agenda:
- 18:00 Get together & networking
- 19:00 Presentation on Asia Center Foundation
- 19:30 Q & A + Brainstorming on how-to join forces
Fees
- 300 THB for Rotary Club members
- 500 THB for guests and friends
- Snack buffet + Soft drinks included
- Other beverages available from the bar
Location: Holiday Inn Resort, Patong. Please park close to the Main Wing entrance to reach the main pool area.
Please register here: https://rotarypatong.org/event/rotary-club---speaker-on--quot-asia-center-foundation-quot/
For questions around the event please address "Dieter Dratwa"