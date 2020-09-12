Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Rotary Leaders: ’Phuket Revival - Re-opening of Phuket’

Rotary Leaders: ’Phuket Revival - Re-opening of Phuket’

Start From: Tuesday 22 September 2020, 06:00PM to Tuesday 22 September 2020, 08:30PM

"Re-opening of Phuket - The latest information"

Guest speakers

    • The Governor of Phuket Province - Rtn. Nearing Woonciew
    • Chief of the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) - Dr. Thanit Sermkaew
    • Chief of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office - Mrs. Napasorn Kakai



Agenda

    • 18:00 - Registration
    • Networking with finger food and 2 welcome refreshments included
    • 19:00 - Podiums discussion in the conference room


Fees

HeadStart International School Phuket
    • 300 THB for Rotary Club members
    • 500 THB for Guests and friends
    • Finger food and two drink vouchers are included


Location

  • Holiday Inn Resort, Patong. Please park close to the Main Wing entrance to reach the conference area.
  • For guests staying over: Special price for THB 1,200 per room per night, including breakfast and all taxes
  • Guests can contact the reservations team: reservation@holidayinn-phuket.com



Please register your participation here: https://rotarypatong.org/event/rotary-podiums-discussion--quot-october-opening-phuket-quot/

Questions have to be sent in advance. Please send in your questions at least 2 days before the event to secretary@rotarypatong.org.
Please spread the word and invite friends...

Person : Dieter Dratwa
Address : Holiday Inn Patong
Phone : +66995018013

 

