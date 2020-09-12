Rotary Leaders: ’Phuket Revival - Re-opening of Phuket’

"Re-opening of Phuket - The latest information"
Guest speakers
- The Governor of Phuket Province - Rtn. Nearing Woonciew
- Chief of the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) - Dr. Thanit Sermkaew
- Chief of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office - Mrs. Napasorn Kakai
Agenda
- 18:00 - Registration
- Networking with finger food and 2 welcome refreshments included
- 19:00 - Podiums discussion in the conference room
Fees
- 300 THB for Rotary Club members
- 500 THB for Guests and friends
- Finger food and two drink vouchers are included
Location
- Holiday Inn Resort, Patong. Please park close to the Main Wing entrance to reach the conference area.
- For guests staying over: Special price for THB 1,200 per room per night, including breakfast and all taxes
- Guests can contact the reservations team: reservation@holidayinn-phuket.com
Please register your participation here: https://rotarypatong.org/event/rotary-podiums-discussion--quot-october-opening-phuket-quot/
Questions have to be sent in advance. Please send in your questions at least 2 days before the event to secretary@rotarypatong.org.
Please spread the word and invite friends...