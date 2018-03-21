The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Rotary fundraiser set to be one big conga line of fun, food and frivolity

On April 7 at Dream Beach Club, the Rotary Club of Patong Beach promises a night of fun, food and entertainment for its 9th annual charity dinner auction and dance-a-thon – a festival full of Caribbean Calypso style fun and frivolity under the colourful theme of “Caribbean Sun Splash”.

Saturday 24 March 2018, 02:00PM

The evening will start with a refreshing and uplifting tropical welcome drink, or an ice-cold bottle of the amber nectar, to get you in the mood to groove to the wild beats of Caribbean bongo music accompanied by a spectacular blazing fire show and an awesome Latin duo complete with sensuous salsa dancers.

The entertainment extravaganza will continue with the evening’s outstanding headliner – divine Canadian diva “EKA Soundz” who will be followed by a “WOW” DJ that will have everyone “shaking their booty” to the beats. To fuel this high-energy party, revellers will enjoy the vibrant flavours of exotic Caribbean cuisine at the sumptuous buffet dinner.

But let’s not forget that all of this shaking, shimmying, frenetic fun has a serious purpose – to raise as much funds as possible for the many Rotary Club of Patong Beach projects that help local disadvantaged children.

Revellers will be bidding for a fabulous range of live and silent auction prizes (Anyone for Wimbledon or Ryder’s Cup tickets? Or perhaps a trip to Machu Picchu in Peru?) plus a huge raffle and there will even be a prize for the most colourful Caribbean-inspired outfit. It promises to be a fantastically fun night for all. So don’t wait – you can go online and start your bidding on the auction website now! Just visit: rotarypatong.org/page/silent-auction

Every cent raised during The Rotary Club of Patong Beach’s massive annual fundraiser will go directly to help children – with absolutely no administrative or handling costs added. The Rotary project “Clean Water for Kids” has already placed water sanitisers/filters in over 360 locations – including most major local government schools – but that is still just the beginning. These filters and reverse osmosis (RO) systems provide clean drinking water to children who previously only had access to contaminated water for drinking.

The Rotary Club of Patong Beach also helps local children to be able to stay in school, as well as providing safety helmets and basic school supplies. Also central to Rotary’s work in schools is developing programs to teach the children about the importance of water safety, dental care and good hygiene.

British International School, Phuket

Producing this world-class evening of fun could not succeed without the support of generous sponsors such as Dream Beach Club, The Phuket News, EKA Soundz and the many others listed on the Rotary Club of Patong Beach website: rotarypatong.org/page/caribbean-sun-splash.

But there is still time to get involved! So restaurants, please consider donating a dinner; retailers, please consider sending over a basket for auction; hoteliers, please consider donating a weekend stay. Everyone should get involved to support this worthy cause – Phuket’s underprivileged kids.

So put on your most colourful outfit, showcase your suavest samba, feast on fabulous Latin food, get enraptured by the music, watch eye-popping performances, and most importantly, let your serious self wait at home while you have an evening of non-stop fun!

 

Rotary’s “Caribbean Sun Splash” party will be held at Dream beach Club on Saturday April & at 6:30pm. To purchase tickets contact 083 181 2946 or on the internet at: phuketticketmaster.com.

The Phuket News is a proud sponsor of this event.

 

 
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.