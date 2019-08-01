Rotary Dinner Out, August 2019

Kata Rocks
Start From: Thursday 8 August 2019, 07:00PM to Thursday 8 August 2019, 09:00PM

This month dinner-out has been shifted from Tuesday to Thursday as we all attend the installation night of the Rotary Club of Andaman. Join us for a great night with our Rotary friends in Phuket.

Person : Jaspal
Address : Bhukitta Grand Ballroom, Phang Ngha Road, Phuket, Thailand

 

Phuket community
DSI probes alleged corruption in B355mn Cherng Talay wastewater treatment systems

Are Mr. Samran's words, "beyond the truth " a Freudian slip? One asks how a man once e...(Read More)

DSI probes alleged corruption in B355mn Cherng Talay wastewater treatment systems

Dear Online Comment Editor of TPN, Sic (as is) requires brackets [ ] as we discussed a few weeks ...(Read More)

Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back

Mr Dek, complaining again, geez mate, Ben is 100% correct, he didn't say "only" wester...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coral recovery at 90%! Money talks after fatal crash? Student’s bent spine? || July 31

Let's hope this is no fake news! Horst...(Read More)

Public Notice

You've lived in Thailand many years, but you don't know about the Computer Crimes act, or, t...(Read More)

Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back

Yes, mr Dek. You are right, not only westerners, it is worse. It concerns all not-thai people. We al...(Read More)

Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back

@Dekas, by westerners I actually meant "foreigners". Thais still enjoy the double pricing ...(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

Amazing that reefs damaged from decades of overloaded tourism and pollution have recovered 90% in 8 ...(Read More)

DSI probes alleged corruption in B355mn Cherng Talay wastewater treatment systems

These systems essentially do nothing other than concentrate certain wastewater discharges into a def...(Read More)

DSI probes alleged corruption in B355mn Cherng Talay wastewater treatment systems

Oh how nice it would be if a certain individual finally got their Karma!...(Read More)

 

