Rotary Clubs rally for coral reef restoration

PHUKET: Efforts by two chapters of the Rotary Club in Phuket will see 39 blocks of 3D printed concrete frames installed at an ailing reef off Koh Maithon, just over eight kilometres southeast of Cape Panwa, to help the corals thrive.

environmentnatural-resources

By The Phuket News

Friday 3 February 2023, 10:57AM

The Rotary Club of Patong Beach and the Rotary Club of Mining for Phuket on Wednesday (Feb 1) signed a Memorandum of Understandign (MoU) to deliver the concrete frames to the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO).

The announcement on Wednesday was an all-star affair, attended by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Apichai Ekwanakul, Deputy Director General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), who is currently serving as Acting Director-General of the DMC.

Also present were Phuket Marine Office Director Natchapong Pranit, DMCR Marine Resource Conservation and Restoration Division Director Paitoon Panchaiyaphum and DMCR Region 10 Director Wissanu Janjai.

Also present representing the main sponsor of the project was Apirat Leelaprit, Director of the ‘CPAC Solution Center’ in Phuket operated by Siam Cement Company Co Ltd (SCG).

Signing the MoU on behalf of the Phuket Mining Rotary Club was President Sasawat Limpanich, and representing the Rotary Club of Patong Beach was President Puwanai ‘Best’ Wanamakok.

The project is being funded through the the "Save Underwater World" project, with funds raised by the Rotary Clubs and SCG through a ‘Lad Rak Lay’ event at Central Floresta Phuket shopping mall in October last year.

Rewat Areerob, present at President of the PPAO, explained that the concrete frames will be delivered in three sets and deposited at the reef in a project starting on Feb 16.

The frames have been confirmed and approved by the DMCR to help coral larvae grow, and thus help ailing reefs to recover, Mr Rewat said.

“It is a material that can help corals to grow naturally and also provides a habitat for a variety of marine fish at the site as well,” he said.

“This mission is therefore a very important cooperation of all sectors to participate in the restoration of Phuket’s coral reefs. which are marine and coastal resources that are important to the ecosystem and the integrity of the sea and a source of income in terms of tourism and People in Phuket who rely on fishing for an income,” he added.

“It also promotes the image of sustainable tourism of Phuket,” Mr Rewat said.

Following the MoU signing, the Phuket Mining Rotary Club in collaboration with the Phuket Non-Formal Private Schools Association gave away 30 helmets to students from schools in Phuket under the club’s ‘Save Roads Save Lives’ project.