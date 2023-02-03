Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rotary Clubs rally for coral reef restoration

Rotary Clubs rally for coral reef restoration

PHUKET: Efforts by two  chapters of the Rotary Club in Phuket will see 39 blocks of 3D printed concrete frames installed at an ailing reef off Koh Maithon, just over eight kilometres southeast of Cape Panwa, to help the corals thrive.

environmentnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Friday 3 February 2023, 10:57AM

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

« »

The Rotary Club of Patong Beach and the Rotary Club of Mining for Phuket on Wednesday (Feb 1) signed a Memorandum of Understandign (MoU) to deliver the concrete frames to the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO).

The announcement on Wednesday was an all-star affair, attended by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Apichai Ekwanakul, Deputy Director General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), who is currently serving as Acting Director-General of the DMC.

Also present were Phuket Marine Office Director Natchapong Pranit, DMCR Marine Resource  Conservation and Restoration Division Director Paitoon Panchaiyaphum and DMCR Region 10 Director Wissanu Janjai.

Also present representing the main sponsor of the project was Apirat Leelaprit, Director of the ‘CPAC Solution Center’ in Phuket operated by Siam Cement Company Co Ltd (SCG).

Signing the MoU on behalf of the Phuket Mining Rotary Club was President Sasawat Limpanich, and representing the Rotary Club of Patong Beach was President Puwanai ‘Best’ Wanamakok.

The project is being funded through the the "Save Underwater World" project, with funds raised by the Rotary Clubs and SCG through a ‘Lad Rak Lay’ event at Central Floresta Phuket shopping mall in October last year.

Blue Tree Phuket

Rewat Areerob, present at President of the PPAO, explained that the concrete frames will be delivered in three sets and deposited at the reef in a project starting on Feb 16.

The frames have been confirmed and approved by the DMCR to help coral larvae grow, and thus help ailing reefs to recover, Mr Rewat said.

“It is a material that can help corals to grow naturally and also provides a habitat for a variety of marine fish at the site as well,” he said.

“This mission is therefore a very important cooperation of all sectors to participate in the restoration of Phuket’s coral reefs. which are marine and coastal resources that are important to the ecosystem and the integrity of the sea and a source of income in terms of tourism and People in Phuket who rely on fishing for an income,” he added.

“It also promotes the image of sustainable tourism of Phuket,” Mr Rewat said.

Following the MoU signing, the Phuket Mining Rotary Club in collaboration with the Phuket Non-Formal Private Schools Association gave away 30 helmets to students from schools in Phuket under the club’s ‘Save Roads Save Lives’ project.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

maverick | 03 February 2023 - 15:42:03 

great initiative well done

Prab | 03 February 2023 - 15:37:45 

nice that little man narong is busy saving the coral reef... everything else in the island is already top notch so he can just go around those mikey mouse clubs meetings  for the picture in center stage .... how much did they even raise for this? 10M thb or so? why so important? if he really think is so important he clearly as the mean to really do something for it..not just the picture..

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 3D printed coral reef restoration? Thailand’s vape debate, Bail reform urged || February 3
New Phuket constituencies put to the people
Phuket hotel market to recover by end of year, says Knight Frank
Almost 1,000 migrant kids separated by Trump still not back with family
7-Eleven robbed on last day of opening
Hazy vape law makes waves
Crackdown on illegal Phuket taxi drivers launched
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Taxi protest over mobile app drivers, Principal extortion allegations || February 2
Policemen who stopped Taiwanese actress face bribery charges
Phuket targets Saudi budget travellers, as Air China resumes direct flights
Philippines expands US access to military bases
Ministry of Labour in town to promote foreign workers’ rights
Tourists extorted by police safe from prosecution for bribery
Taxi scam concerns visitors the most
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More cop extortion allegations as Thailand improve in corruption survey || February 1

 

Phuket community
Taxi scam concerns visitors the most

The best way to treat the "illegal" taxis is to legalize them...thus forcing the existing ...(Read More)

Taxi scam concerns visitors the most

So, right on the heels of this story is the PLTO taxi mafia and their criminal cartels crying and ca...(Read More)

Policemen who stopped Taiwanese actress face bribery charges

@JohC: "Charges" are rarely conviction or penalized in payoff happy Thailand. And, you rar...(Read More)

Crackdown on illegal Phuket taxi drivers launched

more schedules bus services please - what happened to the electric bus project in Patong - why are m...(Read More)

Rotary Clubs rally for coral reef restoration

great initiative well done...(Read More)

Rotary Clubs rally for coral reef restoration

nice that little man narong is busy saving the coral reef... everything else in the island is alread...(Read More)

Phuket air quality takes a hit

Why not living in Singapore and come twice a year to Phuket for 5 days of holiday ,if everything is ...(Read More)

Crackdown on illegal Phuket taxi drivers launched

There is nobody on this island, Thai or non-Thai, that give one s#!^ about these lowlife. These cret...(Read More)

Crackdown on illegal Phuket taxi drivers launched

Smug look on his face says it all. the tail continues to wag the dog.We always hear about people ...(Read More)

Crackdown on illegal Phuket taxi drivers launched

must be a joke, if the offer better rates and be polite and welcoming i'm sure they could comete...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
Fashion TV
CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 