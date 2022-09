Rotary Club - Weekly Meeting

Start From: Tuesday 6 September 2022, 07:00PM to Tuesday 27 September 2022, 08:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Come join Rotary Club of Patong Beach’s Tuesday dinner meeting at Four points by Sheraton Patong. September’s speaker lineup: Sep 06 - Dinner Out - The 9th Degree, Boat Lagoon,​ Sep 13 - Dr. Kanitta Chatamma – Managing back pain, Sep 20 - Who am I? Vanessa Temple & Sep 27 - Saweang Kaola (Jack) -​ SOS food bank in Phuket. Email club Sec. Hans at info@rotarypatong.org to register.