Rotary Club Patong - How businesses deal with Covid-19

Rotary Club Patong invites for a special dinner out with speaker Jason Beavan (GM of The Phuket News) on the topic of
Getting your business through Covid-19 - What we did @ The Phuket News (for SME businesses owners and entrepreneurs)
Timing:
- 5:30 pm Gathering & Dinner (sunset around the pool)
- 7:00 pm Speaker (move to inside seating)
- 7:45 pm Networking and open end
Speaker: Jason Beavan (GM of The Phuket News)
Catering:
- Welcome drink & Snacks FREE
- Home-made lasagna & salad (veg / non-veg) 150 THB
- Location: Ocean Rock Kalim, Patong
- Accommodation 3500 THB or 2500 THB for studio