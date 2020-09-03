Rotary Club Patong - How businesses deal with Covid-19

Kata Rocks
Get tips and tricks on how SME businesses and entrepreneurs can deal better with the Covid-19 crisis.

Rotary Club Patong invites for a special dinner out with speaker Jason Beavan (GM of The Phuket News) on the topic of

Getting your business through Covid-19 - What we did @ The Phuket News (for SME businesses owners and entrepreneurs)
Timing:

  • 5:30 pm Gathering & Dinner (sunset around the pool)
  • 7:00 pm Speaker (move to inside seating)
  • 7:45 pm Networking and open end
    Speaker: Jason Beavan (GM of The Phuket News)
    Catering:
  • Welcome drink & Snacks FREE
  • Home-made lasagna & salad (veg / non-veg) 150 THB
  • Location: Ocean Rock Kalim, Patong
  • Accommodation 3500 THB or 2500 THB for studio

Person : Dieter Dratwa
Phone : 0995018013

 

Phuket community
Two dead as motorbikes collide head-on

Nothing new......(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

I come as a tourist in Thailand for 17 years, and when I heard that phuket is open again then I am h...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor to ban dogs on Nai Harn Beach

Not before time - a bigger issue is owners allowing dogs to soil the beach and not clean up after th...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor to ban dogs on Nai Harn Beach

This is since years the first good decision this major has taken. Hopefully this law will be strictl...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

Pascale...ohhh, wow he has a profile...you are really easy to impress, arnt you ? And yes. .i stay...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

@Fizzle, 'this man and others' just want a way out of their problems with help of Thai Gover...(Read More)

Two dead as motorbikes collide head-on

Drive according the traffic laws, wear a helmet, drive not faster than 'advised' speed, and ...(Read More)

Social security payment rates reduced for three months

Well, we appreciate the small contribution. Kill the submarine purchases and you can give us all an ...(Read More)

Two dead as motorbikes collide head-on

I guess it is safe to assume that both riders were not wearing helmets hence two more unnecessary de...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

So if this man and others can continue to stay in Thailand, does that mean us truthfully expats who ...(Read More)

 

