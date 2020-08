Rotary Club Patong dinner out @ Day and Night

Start From: Tuesday 1 September 2020, 06:30PM to Tuesday 1 September 2020, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Rotary Club dinner out in a great new restaurant located next to Raya and diagonally across from Limelight Avenue. - Drinks starts at 6:30pm - Dinner starts at 7:00pm Menu includes shared appetizers and 1 out of 3 main dishes Sharing menu 1set for 4 persons French fried with 6 dip sauce 220 Chicken Quesadilla with cheese 195 —————————————- Main Course/ 1 persons —————————————- Salmon steak 390 or Fish & Chip. 390 or Pork Chop Steak 380 ​​ —————————————- Total 493 THB / Person Please register here: https://rotarypatong.org/event/rotary-club-dinner-out---day-and-night/