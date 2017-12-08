A night of food, drink, music and fellowship. At the Holiday Inn Hotel in Patong, we have an excellent buffet menu, many Rotarians (the most ever!) have donated so there will be plenty of libations. The lovely choir from St Joseph's Church will entertain us with their angelic voices. Register here before midnight Dec 11 and pay only THB 1,700 at the door. Thereafter it will be THB 1,800. We have limited places please register right away. Children 550 THB (6 - 12), Ankle Biters (babies) free. http://rotarypatong.org/event/christmas-dinner/
Rotary Club of Patong Beach Christmas Dinner
Start From: Saturday 16 December 2017, 06:30PM
to Saturday 16 December 2017, 09:30PM