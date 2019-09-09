Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Rotary Club Assembly

Rotary Club Assembly

Start From: Tuesday 17 September 2019, 07:00PM to Tuesday 17 September 2019, 09:00PM

First Club Assembly of the year, organized by PP Mark Pendlebury. Members shall be dressed appropriately in a manner that shows their respect for the club and its members. Please register via the website provided.

Person : Jaspal
Address : Millennium Resort Patong Phuket 199 Rat-Uthit 200 Pee Road, Patong, Phuket 83150 Thailand
Website :
http://https://rotarypatong.org/event/weekly-meeting---organized-by-pp-mark-pendlebury/

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals

Now, at Sept 29, not only dual pricing, but quattro pricing!!! Four discriminatory groups sett. Sha...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers called in to replenish Phuket reservoirs

Something about water pipes lead down. What about that floating blue 'pump station', now at ...(Read More)

Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

I am always speechless reading thai officials speaking about prevention. What does the disaster pre...(Read More)

Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status

Seems that khun Dek not understand that it is not about 'interesting places', that actually ...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers called in to replenish Phuket reservoirs

Actually the Phuket Government and PWA should have started building a desalination factory long time...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers called in to replenish Phuket reservoirs

"This rainmaking activity will fill the three reservoirs in Phuket" I don't know what ...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers called in to replenish Phuket reservoirs

Fascinated, It would be nice if journalists check out about that (illegal?) water pipe line. Asking...(Read More)

Kang calls for TM30 immigration review

Mr Kang is a wise man. Pity that he is not 'in a hurry' seeing Ministers. Let's hope the...(Read More)

Leclerc delivers Ferrari victory at Italian Grand Prix

Were there any on track passes among the top 5 after the first two laps? Oh, yea, one between Hamil...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers called in to replenish Phuket reservoirs

“This rainmaking activity will fill the three reservoirs in Phuket and help local residents while ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 