Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Rotary Christmas Party

Rotary Christmas Party

Start From: Saturday 21 December 2019, 06:30PM to Saturday 21 December 2019, 10:00PM

Person : Karen Eidsvik
Address : 52 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Phuket, 83150 ( Holiday Inn Patong Beach)

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Christy... there can never be equality, the sooner feminists accept this the better off we will be.....(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Just analytical, khun Pascale, just analytical. No hate. Visa matters are not internal stuff. Be so ...(Read More)

Woman killed, thrown out of car overturned on bypass road

What a disgusting comment by the serial poster.Can't get any lower than this.Shows clearly what ...(Read More)

Woman killed, thrown out of car overturned on bypass road

So who killed her before she was thrown out of the car? And how was she brought back to life whilst ...(Read More)

Woman killed, thrown out of car overturned on bypass road

Oh Girls, did mama not teach you to be home before dark, and not drive during dark hours? It is not...(Read More)

Turkish tourists injured in head-on collision

Oh Boy, wet road and speeding, these thai drivers never learn. Another case of not having proper dri...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Two completely off topic anger filled comments from the solo entertainer and hater.Sticking his nose...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

And no, Michelin does not separate the awards by gender as the poorly written caption suggests- &quo...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Feminism is women being treating equally- such as jobs ads not allowed to specify male only for eng...(Read More)

Turkish tourists injured in head-on collision

Ahh- the road was to blame, nver mind adapting to the conditions at the time. Lock that naughty road...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Football
The Sunday Brunch Club
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Naka Yai Island Beach House
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 