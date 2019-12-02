Rotary Christmas Party

Start From: Saturday 21 December 2019, 06:30PM to Saturday 21 December 2019, 10:00PM
|Person :
|Karen Eidsvik
|Address :
|52 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Phuket, 83150 ( Holiday Inn Patong Beach)
Christy... there can never be equality, the sooner feminists accept this the better off we will be.....(Read More)
Just analytical, khun Pascale, just analytical. No hate. Visa matters are not internal stuff. Be so ...(Read More)
What a disgusting comment by the serial poster.Can't get any lower than this.Shows clearly what ...(Read More)
So who killed her before she was thrown out of the car? And how was she brought back to life whilst ...(Read More)
Oh Girls, did mama not teach you to be home before dark, and not drive during dark hours? It is not...(Read More)
Oh Boy, wet road and speeding, these thai drivers never learn. Another case of not having proper dri...(Read More)
Two completely off topic anger filled comments from the solo entertainer and hater.Sticking his nose...(Read More)
And no, Michelin does not separate the awards by gender as the poorly written caption suggests- &quo...(Read More)
Feminism is women being treating equally- such as jobs ads not allowed to specify male only for eng...(Read More)
Ahh- the road was to blame, nver mind adapting to the conditions at the time. Lock that naughty road...(Read More)