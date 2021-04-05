BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rosberg’s team beats old foe Hamilton’s outfit in Extreme E opener

Rosberg’s team beats old foe Hamilton’s outfit in Extreme E opener

MOTOR SPORTS: The 2016 Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg’s team won the inaugural race of the new Extreme E championship in Saudi Arabia yesterday (Apr 4).

Motosport
By AFP

Monday 5 April 2021, 05:00PM

Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez driving for Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team who set the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday. Photo: AFP.

Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez driving for Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team who set the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday. Photo: AFP.

Former Australian rally champion Molly Taylor and Swede Johan Kristoffersson, a three-time world rallycross winner, shared driving duties in the Rosberg X Racing electric SUV.

“Sooo happy about what @rosbergxracing managed to achieve this weekend. @molly_rally, @JohanKMS88, and the rest of Team RXR, you guys rock,” Rosberg said on Twitter

In second came the American Andretti team with Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen behind the wheel, with the team created by seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, Rosberg’s former Mercedes teammate and title rival, in third.

Driving for Hamilton’s X44 team were nine-time rally world champion Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez who set the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.

“It’s been pretty cool to be part of the journey, of the very start of what I think has an amazing future,” said Taylor.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for us (female drivers). If you look at the field, the drivers we have here are the best in every motorsport category.”

Extreme E is seeking to highlight the environmental dangers posed to some of the world’s most remote regions.

After this weekend’s Al-Ula round, the competition will switch to Senegal’s Lac Rose, Greenland, the Amazon in Brazil and the glaciers of Tierra del Fuego in Argentina.

Thanyapura

Four-time Dakar Rally winner Carlos Sainz, with his teammate Laia Sanz, and the team of 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button exited at the semi-final stage.

“We had a little contact with Sebastien (Loeb) and from there it was over. It’s impossible to follow, once we are in the dust we immediately lose 15 seconds,” Sainz told AFP.

In the Saudi desert, the debut of Extreme E was bumpy.

The qualifying format - eventually a time-trial - was changed at the last moment and spectacular accidents on Saturday and Sunday raised concerns for the safety of the drivers, even if there were no serious injuries.

“It’s been beyond my expectations. It’s been the best weekend I could think of,” said Alejandro Agag, the entrepreneur behind the project.

“As for accidents, it’s part of motorsport.”

Agag added that adjustments would be made before the second round of the championship, to be held on May 29 and 30.

As well as setting up environmental legacy projects in the five areas, the series also insists it is promoting gender equality with each team dividing up duties behind the wheel between male and female drivers.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patty holds off Lydia Ko to win ANA Inspiration
Patty pushes ANA Inspiration lead to five strokes
Five star Baggies stuff Chelsea as Man City extend lead
Hamilton and Button on board as green machines go to extremes
Battle for Premier League top four heats up
Thailand’s Tavatanakit cruises to first-round lead
North Macedonia shock Germany as France, England grind out wins
F1 season starts with a bang in Bahrain
Girls teach parents and teachers a football lesson
World Cup qualifiers shine a light on human rights
Atthaya bags 6th professional crown
Dwarves fall short as giant Ninan smashes maiden ton
Hamilton beats Verstappen in Bahrain belter
Thais shuttlers claim two titles at France meet
Pivac’s Wales ‘not the finished product’ despite Six Nations success

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Shred @ have you tried? I happen to know somebody who has and being vulnerable and wealthy he paid f...(Read More)

Phuket veterans’ association calls for help to support Myanmar refugees

It is clear that the Myanmar refugee situation in Thailand needs international approach. Thai Govern...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

@maverick Your comment to Kurt is not accurate. Where precisely in Thailand can any of us “go to a...(Read More)

Jatuporn calls for unity in seeking Prayut’s removal

Reality check: Since the army coup to overthrow a elected Government in 2014 no reforms set, as prom...(Read More)

Frankfurt arrivals a sign that Phuket is ready, says Governor

As long Phuket inhabitants are not vaccinated, Phuket is NOT ready. Phuket International Airport wi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Dear Mr. Aache, please, ask in google: How may countries this moment not use astrazeneca vaccine? It...(Read More)

Frankfurt arrivals a sign that Phuket is ready, says Governor

This is just a publicity stunt with nonsense pep talk. The money that this flight for 13 passengers ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Dear Mr. Kurt, in Germany the last days on today easter ond the following days MANY peaople take th...(Read More)

28 countries drawn to Phuket relaunch

Once again...pretty rosy numbers from Phuket Tourist Assn. To meet the goal of 30 billion THB, each ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

-simply because that is a list they can check off and count'- as they COULD do for foreigners- i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Revive 555 Festival
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 