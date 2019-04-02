Room Service presents Rescue at Baba Beach Club Phuket

April 7th, we welcome Rescue who will bring his signature house sounds to Baba Beach Club Phuket. Escape to our Music Lovers' oasis on Natai beach for an elevated weekend experience. For more information & bookings, contact us:
Start From: Sunday 7 April 2019, 02:00PM to Sunday 7 April 2019, 08:00PM
|Person :
|Baba Beach Club Phuket
|Address :
|Baba Beach Club Phuket
|Phone :
|076 429 388
