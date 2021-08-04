The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Room capacity at ICUs and LQ venues increased

Room capacity at ICUs and LQ venues increased

PHUKET: The head of Vachira Phuket Hospital has confirmed that the number of rooms at intensive-care units (ICUs) and in local quarantine venues (LQ) have been increased in order to cope with the expected rise in people infected with COVID-19.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 August 2021, 02:41PM

A second field hospital with 300 beds at Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU) will open tomorrow (Aug 5). Photo: PR Dept

A second field hospital with 300 beds at Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU) will open tomorrow (Aug 5). Photo: PR Dept

Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol was speaking at a press conference yesterday (Aug 3) held at Phuket Provincial Hall presided over by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and joined by Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon and other relevant officers.

“Dr Kusak explained last week that we have 520 rooms in LQ venues which we have since increased to 700 rooms,” Dr Chalermpong said. “Of that number, 616 high-risk people are currently staying in these rooms.

“Many people in Phuket have now received vaccination and, as a result, the number of red-zone or seriously ill patients is low.

“We currently have 276 beds allocated for yellow-zone patients. Right now, we have a very high bed occupancy rate for this group and the quota is almost full,” he added.

“All hospitals are trying to increase the number of beds to a sufficient level to cover patients, and we will have about 300 beds in the near future.

“Green zone patients account for about 75-80% of all the infected cases. These are the much less serious cases with minimal symptoms from both the delta and beta variants of the virus.

“Initially at the field hospital at Prince of Songkla University (PSU) there were only 150 beds but we have added a further 190 beds to reach maximum capacity in the hall. Over 180 people are currently staying here but the number of people coming in is not balance with the number of people being discharged,” he said.

“As a result, we are opening a second field hospital with 300 beds at Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU) which will be functional tomorrow (Aug 5).”

Dr Chalermpong added that the ‘Bring Phuket People Home’ project which had been suspended due to insufficient bed numbers will resume again soon. He also added that any green patients who are currently in LQ venues or home isolation will be taken into the field hospital.

“Ideally we do not want home or factory isolation in Phuket, as has been witnessed elsewhere in the country,” he said.

“We will work our best to control the outbreak and boost the trust of the people in our public health system.”

“We also need to ensure that we have the correct facilities in place for other patients requiring non-COVID related treatment for illness,” Dr Chalermpong added.

“We need to prepare ICUs for patients with other diseases such as heart disease and stroke. Currently we have 33 ICU units which by the end of this week we will have increased to 53-55 units,” he concluded.

Clusters

“With the intensive new measures that have been brought in to control the virus, I expect that within the next two weeks the number of people found infected will start decreasing,” Dr Kusak said.

“However, in order to reduce the numbers to zero or very low figures, it will take time. If we can get to around 10 new cases per day that will demonstrate that our measures are working effectively.

“Right now, we have two active clusters. One is in Baan Nanai, Thepkrasattri where a person became infected in the workplace and has since spread the virus to family members. This then spread to about 10 neighbours who are currently in a LQ venue.

“The other cluster was from fishermen. They tested positive but showed no symptoms. Subsequently, we have directed medical staff to conduct proactive case screening at piers and fish market,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on 1st day of ’island isolation’ |:| August 4
Search continues for man dragged out to sea at Freedom Beach
Sandbox Express Bus to help tourists stranded in Phuket
18.5m people in Thailand have received COVID jab
190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on first day of ‘island isolation’
Thai Airways selling assets to raise cash
Phuket health chief marks latest island COVID death a 74-year-old
COVID returns to China’s Wuhan as global Delta variant woes mount
Two men arrested in Phuket with over 160,000 meth pills
Businesses request vaccine tax relief
Scholars not involved in vaccine procurement, MOPH says
Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Python caught, No alcohol at Phuket restaurants, Insurgents attack in Deep South |:| August 3
Man arrested for stealing food
Phuket new COVID infections hold at 32

 

Phuket community
Thai Airways selling assets to raise cash

Anytime an airline undergoes financial woes you can be sure shortcuts in maintenance are occurring. ...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

The PMW web site currently informs the viewer to 'contact' (visit) Immigration if the regist...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing food

No need as I've gotten $3,200 from US govt the last year. ha ha ha ...(Read More)

Phuket health chief marks latest island COVID death a 74-year-old

Anyone highlighted this to Mr Ho?...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

Just wondering, if we fully vaccinated Australians are ever allowed to leave for overseas holidays a...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

"Make people happy - Worry less about infection" ??? OMG...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

Kurt - you need to go Immigration 2nd floor and ask for a reset of your details and complete the app...(Read More)

Phuket health chief marks latest island COVID death a 74-year-old

I wonder about the accuracy of the "cases per day" figures if they are calculated from onl...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

Reg.Curfew ! I have to correct myself ! No curfew at the moment. I did fall for another fake news sp...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing food

Very sad situation - and likely to continue for a long time. If every expat on the island were to do...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021

 