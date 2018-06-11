PHUKET: A Myanmar man outraged by seeing his father slapped in the face stabbed the offender to death with an iron bar yesterday (June 10).

Monday 11 June 2018, 10:03AM

Myanmar national Chit Toey, 34, who openly confessed to police that he was the one who killed Mr Lae. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene, on the street off Thepprathan Rd leading to the Saphan Pla fishing port on Koh Siray, at 3:15pm.

On arrival at a group of houses officers saw a large crowd of foreign workers and local Thai residents.

In front of the second rented home from the entrance, police saw a man who looked like he was asleep under the shade of the papaya and banana trees. Instead, as onlookers pointed out, the man was dead.

The body was identified as that of a Myanmar national named only as “Mr Lae”, age 37. He had suffered fatal stab wounds to the head and chest.

Waiting for police was fellow Myanmar national Chit Toey, 34, who openly confessed to police that he was the one who killed Mr Lae.

Chit explained to officer that he had heard loud voices coming from his home. Inside was his father, Mr Jao, arguing with Mr Lae about repairs to the roof of their home.

After an escalating exchange of unpleasantries, Mr Lae slapped Mr Jao in the face.

Outraged, Chit grabbed a 12-inch long steel bar lying nearby and attacked Mr Lae, he confessed to the officers present.

Asked by police where the murder weapon was, Chit pointed them directly to it lying on the ground just three metres from the house.

Police noted Chit’s confession and placed under arrest for murder before taking him to Phuket City Police Station to be formally charged.