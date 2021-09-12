The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ronaldo at the double on Man Utd return

Ronaldo at the double on Man Utd return

FOOTBALL: Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a dream return as a Manchester United player by scoring twice as the Red Devils beat Newcastle 4-1 in front of a rocking Old Trafford yesterday (Sept 11).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Sunday 12 September 2021, 11:30AM

Ronaldo’s double helped take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men top of the Premier League table. Photo: AFP

Ronaldo’s double helped take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men top of the Premier League table. Photo: AFP

Ronaldo now has 120 United goals to his name, but scored his first since leaving for Real Madrid 12 years ago to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men top of the Premier League table.

“He’s still a ruthless and clinical goalscorer,” said Solskjaer. “He smells the big moments when there is a goal in there.”

United were made to work harder than expected for the three points, but were able to rely on Ronaldo’s predatory instincts to strike twice either side of Javier Manquillo’s well-worked equaliser for the Magpies.

Bruno Fernandes then sealed a day where Portuguese stars shone with a stunning long-range effort 10 minutes from time before Jesse Lingard rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.

United’s fortunes on the field have declined dramatically since Ronaldo’s departure with no Premier League or Champions League success since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.

His return was enough to generate a feverish atmosphere among 74,000 in attendance not seen at Old Trafford for many years.

The 36-year-old was serenaded with songs in his honour long before kick-off and even received celebrations of the goals he scored in a shooting drill in the warm-up.

“The atmosphere has been electric around the club,” added Solskjaer. “The supporters have really enjoyed the last 10 days or so. There was loads of expectation on him and the team and he’s delivered.”

Ronaldo’s arrival has added even more firepower to an already loaded selection of attacking options on offer to Solskjaer.

Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood flanked Ronaldo in a front three with Fernandes and Paul Pogba supplying the ammunition from midfield.

UWC Thailand

The crowd who had come for a party were starting to get restless as Newcastle held out relatively comfortably until Ronaldo’s first big moment arrived in first-half stoppage time.

Greenwood had scored in all of United’s first three Premier League games and provided the spark once more as Freddie Woodman spilled his deflected effort and the ball fell perfectly for Ronaldo to smash home.

Rather than opening the floodgates for a comfortable win, Newcastle emerged for the second-half with a far more potent threat and cut United open to stun the home support 10 minutes into the second-half.

Miguel Almiron burst through midfield and released Allan Saint-Maximin, who rolled the ball perfectly into the path of Manquillo to slot home his first Newcastle goal in 85 appearances.

United on the other hand now have one of the deadliest finishers in the history of the game and Ronaldo ensured the day would be all about him on 62 minutes.

Despite his advancing years, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner showed no shortage of pace to burst away from Isaac Hayden to latch onto Luke Shaw’s pass and his powerful strike went straight through Woodman’s grasp.

Fernandes has been United’s talisman for the majority of the 20 months since he joined from Sporting Lisbon, just as Ronaldo did in 2003.

And the midfielder ensured he was not completely overshadowed by his compatriot with a sensational strike into the top corner from Paul Pogba’s pass.

“Everyone knows what Cristiano means for the club, what he means for the world of football,” said Fernandes. “We are really happy to have him, but the most important thing is the team performance. At the end we got the result we want.”

Pogba now has seven assists in four games this season as he also created the fourth for Lingard as the English international turned onto the Frenchman’s pass and curled into the far corner.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

British teen Raducanu wins US Open
Bottas sprints fastest but Verstappen takes pole
Bottas best in Monza qualifying
Phuket to host pro golf tournament bonanza
England and India consider next moves after cancelled Test
Ronaldo gets his lucky number seven back
Last of Thailand’s Paralympians arrive in Phuket
Dutch delight for Verstappen as Mercedes confirm Bottas exit
Brazil v Argentina clash halted following COVID controversy
Grand Phuket welcome for Games heroes
Verstappen comfortable at home in Dutch domination
Last-day heroics take Thai medal haul to 18
Verstappen on pole in home Grand Prix
Three days of quality racing in Phuket
Misfiring Gunners refuse to gel under Mikel

 

Phuket community
Phuket COVID restrictions extended, with no changes

All pubs, bars and other “entertainment” venues are to remain closed... the ban on serving, sel...(Read More)

Phuket marks 230 new COVID cases, two more deaths

@Dekaccaskop no my bigger concern is that too many business owner in banglar and other places simply...(Read More)

Sinovac-AZ main formula now, says official

Bkk Post- 08/20 According to DMS this SV/AZ mix results in"quantitative level of body [sic] im...(Read More)

SuperCheap ordered closed over COVID infections

One wonders what sort of conditions the migrant workers live in and might it be improved? ...(Read More)

Sinovac-AZ main formula now, says official

Great, Brazil returns 21 million Chinese vaccines to China. China forward them now to Thailand. The ...(Read More)

Sinovac-AZ main formula now, says official

Reuters July 13,"There have been no studies [released] specifically on mixing Sinovac and Astra...(Read More)

Sinovac-AZ main formula now, says official

got to get rid of the huge stock pile of Sinocrap some how...(Read More)

Dying to re-open: Phuket business leaders push for Dec 1 full re-opening

@JohnC. “Hardly anything open or to do”... what island are you living on? Sure a few ba...(Read More)

Phuket marks 230 new COVID cases, two more deaths

@leldcuneo. Surely not. That would be illegal..............(Read More)

SuperCheap ordered closed over COVID infections

If the store has to meet 'criteria', before being allowed to re-open, then they might just a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 