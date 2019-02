Start From: Thursday 14 February 2019, 07:00PM to Thursday 14 February 2019, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Feel the love and enjoy an evening of pure luxury romance. Treat your sweetheart to an unforgettable 6-course meal with spectacular views over Nai Harn Bay. Listen to romantic sounds, indulge in scrumptious culinary delights and sip on carefully selected beverages. 14th February 2019 starts at 7:00 pm THB 4,750 net per person (food only). On Nai Harn beach. Advance reservation is essential.