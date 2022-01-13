BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Roll with it: Prab Keesin calls for realistic policy for keeping Patong alive

Roll with it: Prab Keesin calls for realistic policy for keeping Patong alive

PHUKET: Patong businessman Preechavude ‘Prab’ Keesin, Chairman of Pisona Group and Chief of the Patong Development Foundation, has called for a realistic approach to the current outbreak, with infected people isolated and uninfected staff allowed to keep businesses open.

patongCOVID-19Coronavirustourismeconomics
By Chutharat Plerin

Thursday 13 January 2022, 03:13PM

Keeping bars open while strictly abiding by COVID-prevention measures is crucial, says Patong businessman Prab Keesin. Photo: The Phuket News

Keeping bars open while strictly abiding by COVID-prevention measures is crucial, says Patong businessman Prab Keesin. Photo: The Phuket News

“We would like people who haven’t been infected with COVID-19 to go to work, while those who are infected must be quarantined and treated following steps,” Mr Prab told The Phuket News sister-newspaper Khao Phuket in an exclusive interview.

The Patong business sector and the local community have rallied together to establish free ATK checkpoints and provide affordable antigen test kits (ATKs) to help alleviate the expenses Patong people face in the repeated testing required just so they can go to work, he said.

“We have daily tests so infections don’t spread. We sell test kits at an initial price of B40, which we have bought for B40-49 per set. The price depends on each lot. If the person has no money to spare, we will provide the test for free,” he added.

“At the moment, we are still accepting tourists, so we have to live with COVID-19,” Mr Prab continued.

“We have to open and close businesses sometimes in this situation. We have to take care of ourselves," he said.

“Importantly, we must know what to do when an employee or business operator is infected,” he added.

“Of course, a wide variety of COVID-19 variants will come. So we must adapt and learn to live with it because, while we may not die from COVID-19 , we may die from economic catastrophe,” Mr Prab said.

Mr Prab warned of the consequences of people not following the COVID-prevention measures.

“Even though we are currently entering our fifth outbreak, we are still at least one step behind the Omicron strain,” he said.

PKF Thailand

"While the symptoms of being infected with Omicron are much less severe than that of Delta, it has an impact on our lives and businesses.” he said.

“As a result, the government may have to reduce service times [the hours a business may be allowed open], it may order some closures, or it may even order lockdowns inside the country, and suspend economic activities if the situation worsens," he warned.

“We can’t stop Omicron, but now we know better how to stay with COVID-19 each day, and reduce the burden on the public health system,” Mr Prab noted.

“People have learned to protect themselves and what to do when they learn they are infected with COVID-19. They now know that they can quarantine at home, at a community isolation centre, or at a hotel, unlike before, when everyone had to go to a hospital,” he said.

“We now have ATKs, but we still have a shortage of medicines and vaccines that aren’t as easy to import as ATKs. As a result, we must continue to improve," he added.

Mr Prab’s call for a united stand to counter the spread of infections while keeping Patong businesses alive comes as Phuket officials, through the police, are not enforcing a 9pm shutdown of all licensed venues to ensure that alcohol is not served or consumed on the premises.

The move came into effect last Sunday, in line with a national order issued by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok last Friday.

One Patong bar owner explained to The Phuket News that keeping the nightlife venues on Bangla Rd open was vital, not only for the tourism industry, but also for the staff dependent on the income from working.

“People forget that Thailand has no income support for the unemployed. These people need these jobs,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Suspects in killing of Bengal tigers expected to surrender
Police donate food relief to police
Police allowing misuse of royal insignia threatened with charges under Section 112
Phuket marks 452 new COVID cases, no new deaths
‘No need’ to close schools where COVID cases found
US judge rules that Prince Andrew sex assault case can proceed
Call for delay of new tourist entry fee
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 4K a day applying to enter Phuket, Chicken price controls || January 12
Phuket pushes on with targetted ‘booster’ jabs
Thailand to launch ‘new chapter’ of tourism
Power outage to affect Srisoonthorn Rd
Vaccination not required for visa extensions, confirms Phuket Immigration
Phuket’s critical situation spurs call for increased support
BoT jittery over rising living costs
Phuket launches tourist COVID hotline

 

Phuket community
Phuket 9pm booze shutdown made legit

Hooray Kurt. What a fine opinion.Well balanced.Thank you.You are great....(Read More)

Police donate food relief to police

How can this police in Phuket suffering ? Salary yes they have and maybe not so many farang to scam...(Read More)

Four separate raids net drugs, guns and arrests

Correct Kurt. You nailed it. All not educated. Keep the comments coming. You got our full support....(Read More)

Thailand to launch ‘new chapter’ of tourism

Kurt,another great opinion. Please go on. We love you....(Read More)

Call for delay of new tourist entry fee

Yes Kurt. Spot on as always. We love you !...(Read More)

Call for delay of new tourist entry fee

The amount is small for one person, but for families the fee adds up especially when put on top of t...(Read More)

Vaccination not required for visa extensions, confirms Phuket Immigration

@Taswegian. Pure snobbery. Did it make your food taste any different?...(Read More)

Call for delay of new tourist entry fee

Kurt, if it hurts so much why stay? Go home and save a few euros. Dont just cry here. ...(Read More)

Phuket pushes on with targetted ‘booster’ jabs

Nope. Still cannot register even though 2nd AZ was 4 Sept....(Read More)

Call for delay of new tourist entry fee

Many years Thailand has already a entry/tourist fee. The so called delayed 2019 entree/tourist fee w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
QSI International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket

 