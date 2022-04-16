tengoku
Roi Rim Lay seafood fair underway in Rawai

Roi Rim Lay seafood fair underway in Rawai

PHUKET: Another Roi Rim Lay fair is underway at Rawai Beach in the southern part of Phuket. The three-day festival named “Roi Rim Haad Lad Rim Lay” is aimed at helping redistribute income throughout the community and cheer up locals amid the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 April 2022, 05:25PM

Roi Rim Lay fair started in Rawai on Apr 15 and will last until Apr 17. Photo: PR Rawai

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos presided over the opening ceremony yesterday (Apr 17) joined by Phuket Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (OrBorJor, or PPAO) President Rewat Areerob, Patong Mayor Chalermsak Manesri, Mueang Phuket District Chief Suwit Suriyawong and other respected guests.

Visitors could enjoy various seafood treats and local dishes along with sweet delicacies and more. The entertainment part on the first day of the event, which will last until Apr 17, included vaious live performances and shows ranging from traditional Thai dance to modern music by young bands.

The fair was well attended by both local residents and tourists, PR Patong said in its report. Yet all the measures to protect people against COVID-19 were in place.

The festival in Rawai follows a number of similar Roi Rin Lay fairs that have occurred island-wide in recent weeks, including at Saphan Hin, Karon, Kamala, Nai Yang, Phuket Town and Cherng Talay. As officials keep stressing, the Roi Rim Lay and other food festivals being held across the island are helping to alleviate household financial stress, increase household income, create employment for entrepreneurs. The previous Roi Rim Lay festival was held at Sarasin Bridge on Apr 11-12.

