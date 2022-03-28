BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Roi Rim Lay praised for redistributing income

Roi Rim Lay praised for redistributing income

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong has praised the Roi Rim Lay seafood festivals for helping to redistribute what incomes were being enjoyed on the island.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Monday 28 March 2022, 03:54PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Image: TAT

Image: TAT

« »

Speaking at the Roi Rim Lay seafood festival at Saphan Hin yesterday (Mar 27), Vice Governor Pichet pointed out that the event held at Saphan Hin over the weekend featured 17 operators serving local food, 19 operators selling seafood, 13 outlets selling community products and 71 vendors selling general merchandise.

More than 10 mobile food vendors also joined the event, he added.

All the vendors were able to set up shop at the event “without any cost to truly help entrepreneurs”, he said.

“In 2019, Phuket had 14,454,187 tourists and the income from tourism was about B442.891 billion,” V/Gov Pichet said.

“But in 2020, when COVID-19 began spreading in Thailand, the number of tourists coming to Phuket fell to 4,003,290 tourists, a decrease of 72.54%,” he added.

““This resulted in tourism revenue of B108.464 billion, a decrease of 75.51%, leading to household  income and employment problems,” he said.

According to the latest Phuket Reopening Daily Report by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) issued today (Mar 28), in the past nine months Phuket has had just 415,928 tourist arrivals.

Phuket Property

The Roi Rim Lay, and other food festivals being held across the island are helping to alleviate household financial stress, V/Gov Pichet continued.

“They increase household income and create employment for entrepreneurs, and help reduce household expenses for local people,” he said.

“This will help mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 situation. and drive the economy in Phuket,” he added.

“We sincerely hope that this seafood festival, Roi Rim Lay, will help stimulate the economy in Phuket by increasing consumption of goods, which will increase the income of farmers, producers and entrepreneurs,” he said.

Phuket City Mayor Sarot Angkhanapilas said the Roi Rim Lay festival will return to Saphan Hin on April 23-24.

The event, like the event over the weekend, will be held under New Normal requirements, but still feature the live entertainment and other on-stage activities that have proved popular among visitors to the festival.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Teen racing on Phuket pier leaves boy, 13, dead
Ukraine says 5,000 dead in ‘catastrophic’ Mariupol siege
Anutin urges to forget Songkran water festivities
Phuket marks 253 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Water splashing about-face? Billion baht beachfront claims in Bang Tao || March 28
Power outage to affect Rawai Pier area
Health officials advise against arbitrary ATK and RT-PCR tests
B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket
Will Smith slaps Oscars presenter Chris Rock on stage
Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land
More stable power supply hoped for mid-year
Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues
Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks
Phuket marks 258 new COVID cases, two more deaths
SSO warns hospitals: treat COVID patients or be delisted

 

Phuket community
More stable power supply hoped for mid-year

Nothing will improve with continuing a outdated system with locally all that in the air hanging mess...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

@kurt. Duh!!!...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

No different to insurance companies all over the world in fleecing people. Very quick to take money,...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

....Never before claimed any damage. So, I changed insurance. Didn't accept to be take for a rid...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

2 Years ago, after more than a decade having 1st class car insurance with same company, my car wind ...(Read More)

More stable power supply hoped for mid-year

The minor outages around the island are result of the poor condition of many of the pwer lines in no...(Read More)

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land

There we go again, in Thailand! In which smart country are many times dozens of officials running cl...(Read More)

More stable power supply hoped for mid-year

So they only care about investors and tourists and not about residents? At least the residents will...(Read More)

Will Smith slaps Oscars presenter Chris Rock on stage

It should be noted that both Will and Jada initially smiled at the joke, then Jade gave will the loo...(Read More)

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land

I just hope the status quo doesn't change at this area, I love it here. I hope the land is never...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
EPL predictions

 