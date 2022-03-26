BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Roi Rim Lay lights up Nai Yang

Roi Rim Lay lights up Nai Yang

PHUKET: Another Roi Rim Lay fair is underway at Nai Yang beach south of Phuket International Airport. The three-day seafood and local food festival is aimed at helping redistribute income throughout the community and cheer up locals amid the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 March 2022, 12:00PM

Thai and foreigners enjoy the fun at Roi Rim Lay. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam presided over the opening ceremony at 7.30pm yesterday (Mar 25) joined by Trin Panyawai, President of the Saku Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), and other officials.

A lot of Thai and and foreign visitors came to share the fun on the first day of the event which will run through tomorrow (Mar 26), reported the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Yet nothing was said about the representatives of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), which funds and organises Roi Rim Lay food festivals across the island.

Vice Governor Anupap said that officials keep conducting such fairs to support local communities in times of need and alleviate the suffering of the people by stimulating basic economy and promoting tourism.

“It is evident that Roi Rim Lay @ Nai Yang Beach this time received good response from people in the area and nearby places, including many tourists traveling to visit the event while showing good cooperation in strictly complying with COVID-19 preventive measures while entrepreneurs welcome guests with smiles and encouragement to continue their lives,” PR Phuket reported.

“It can be seen that Phuket tourism sector is recovering in a better direction,” said Mr Anupap.

In turn Mr Tin stressed that Saku OrBorTor “has taken the outstanding potential of people in the community to participate in the event, deliver happiness to visitors and generate income especially by bringing famous local products to sell and organising entertainment activities”.

The later being a live ‘Luk Thung’ Thai folk music show plus several cooking competitions, including a ‘Nam Chup Yum’ competition, a shrimp chili paste competition, and a grilled seafood competition.

Also local lobster are on offer for as little as B199 baht each for tourists to enjoy the famous Phuket delicacy.

