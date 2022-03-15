BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Roi Rim Lay heads to Kamala

PHUKET:  The Roi Rim Lay seafood festivals to revive the local economy are continuing across the island, with the next instalment of the event to be held at Kamala Beach this weekend.

economicstourismCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 March 2022, 03:46PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (left) urged people to enjoy the Roi Rim Lay festivals being held at various locations across the island in order to help boost local people’s incomes. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (left) urged people to enjoy the Roi Rim Lay festivals being held at various locations across the island in order to help boost local people’s incomes. Photo: PR Phuket

The VIPs yesterday highlighting some of the fare to be enjoyed at the festival in Kamala this weekend. Photo: PR Phuket

The VIPs yesterday highlighting some of the fare to be enjoyed at the festival in Kamala this weekend. Photo: PR Phuket

Busy Kamala Beach yesterday afternoon (Mar 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Busy Kamala Beach yesterday afternoon (Mar 14). Photo: PR Phuket

A sample dish highlighting some of the fare to be enjoyed at the festival in Kamala this weekend. Photo: PR Phuket

A sample dish highlighting some of the fare to be enjoyed at the festival in Kamala this weekend. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led a press conference yesterday (Mar 14) to announce the Kamala edition of Roi Rim Lay, to be held this Saturday through Monday (Mar 19-21).

Joining Governor Narong were Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawangkul, Kamala Mayor Jutha Dumlak and a host of other local government officials.

“Holding the Roi Rim Lay events at various locations in Phuket aims to stimulate the economy in the province and [incomes in the] community, and also to let tourists taste various local food and delicacies,” Governor Narong said.

Mayor Jutha said the festival was much welcomed in the area as many people in Kamala had been deeply affected by the COVID-19 impact on tourism.

“It is necessary to encourage people to spend in order to boost household incomes in Kamala, and to inspire a trend for more tourists to visit Kamala,” Mr Jutha said.

“The fair is being held to help boost incomes of local food operators and tourism-related operators. More than 74 vendors will set up stalls at the fair,” he added.

The fair will include live entertainment over the three days, Mr Jutha said.

On Saturday there will be a live musical performance by ‘Kamala Band’ as well as a Koh Siray folk show and a Cabaret show.

On Sunday there will be a folk music show and a cooking demonstration by Chef Pond of Iron Chef Thailand fame. Chef Pond is a Kamala native.

On the final night of the festival on monday there will be a mini-concert by Thai artist Theedet Thongapichart.

