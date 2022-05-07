Roi Rim Lay fair underway in Patong

PHUKET: Phuket officials are continuing their social policy of holding Roi Rim Lay food festivals across the island to help redistribute income throughout the community. The location for this weekend is Patong.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 7 May 2022, 04:43PM

Roy Rim Lay seafood fair is now underway in Patong with over 100 stalls offering their products to tourists and local folk. Photo: PR Patong

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan presided over the opening ceremony at 6.30pm yesterday (Mar 25) joined by Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri, Vice-President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) Anupap Wetvanichsanong, and other officials.

The fair is ongoing at Bangla Courtyard on Thaweewong Rd and will conclude tonight (May 7). Roi Rim Lay in Patong features more than 100 food stalls and shops selling signature Phuket dishes, local desserts, fusion food, freshly cooked seafood, OTOP products and more. Most of the participating vendors are from Patong area.

The entertainment program includes several colourful shows including performances from the Patong Municipality Elderly Club and a spectacular performance by Simon Cabaret.

Announcing the two-day event, PPAO reminded that the COVID-19 situation greatly affected Phuket economy which has always received its main income from tourism. Roi Rim Lay project is aimed at helping those suffering from the economic consequences of the pandemic.

“Patong Municipality along with various government agencies, private sector and people joined forces to promote and stimulate the tourism-based economy [through events],“ PPAO said.

Roi Rim Lay fairs are viewed as one of the measures to increase household incomes and create employment for people as well as mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 situation and drive Phuket’s economy towards full recovery by increasing consumption of goods and redistributing earnings within the community.

Festivals are organised in various locations across the island, including both tourism hotspots like Patong or Rawai and less known places such as Palai or Koh Siray.