FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Rohingya militants massacred Hindus in last year's turmoil

YANGON: Rohingya militants massacred Hindu villagers during last year’s uprising in Myanmar’s Rakhine, Amnesty International said yesterday (May 23) in a report that sheds fresh light on the complex ethnic rivalries in the state.

MyanmarreligionmurdercrimemilitaryAFP

Thursday 24 May 2018, 09:19AM

A policeman stands guard near the dead bodies of Hindu victims at Ye Baw Kyaw village, in the north of Myanmar Rakhine state in September 2017. Photo: AFP

A policeman stands guard near the dead bodies of Hindu victims at Ye Baw Kyaw village, in the north of Myanmar Rakhine state in September 2017. Photo: AFP

The UN says Myanmar’s army crackdown amounted to “ethnic cleansing” of the Rohingya, with soldiers and vigilante mobs accused of killing civilians and burning down villages. But the Rohingya militants have also been accused of abuses.

The killings took place on Aug 25, 2017, the report said, the same day that the Rohingya insurgents staged coordinated deadly raids on police posts that tipped the state into crisis.

Myanmar’s military responded to the insurgent raids with harsh reprisals that forced some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims out of the mainly Buddhist country where they have faced persecution for years.

The UN says the army crackdown amounted to “ethnic cleansing” of the Rohingya, with soldiers and vigilante mobs accused of killing civilians and burning down villages.

But the Rohingya militants have also been accused of abuses.

Those include the mass killing of Hindus in the far north of Rakhine, where the military took reporters – including AFP – to witness the exhumation of putrid bodies from a shallow grave in September.

The militants, known as the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), denied responsibility at the time.

But Amnesty International said Wednesday that a new investigation had confirmed the group killed 53 – mostly children – “execution-style” in the Kha Maung Seik village cluster in northern Maungdaw.

“Accountability for these atrocities is every bit as crucial as it is for the crimes against humanity carried out by Myanmar’s security forces in northern Rakhine state,” said Tirana Hassan, crisis response director at Amnesty International.

Victims rounded up

Citing interviews with eight survivors, the rights group said dozens of people were rounded up, blindfolded and marched out of town by masked men and Rohingya villagers in plain clothes.

“They slaughtered the men. We were told not to look at them… They had knives. They also had some spades and iron rods,” 18-year-old Raj Kumari told Amnesty.

He said he hid in the bush and watched as his father, brother and uncle were killed.

The report said that in a separate village nearby called Ye Bauk Kyar, 46 Hindu men, women and children disappeared on the same day. It cited information from local Hindus who believe they were killed by ARSA.

While Rakhine was home mainly to Buddhists and Muslims before the crisis, it also has a small but longstanding Hindu minority – many of whom were brought in by British colonisers looking for cheap labour – as well as several other smaller ethnic groups.

“The killers fled to Bangladesh, there are many witnesses but we have not had any justice,” Hindu community leader Ni Maul told AFP from Rakhine state.

“People have less interest in these killings,” he added, compared to reporting on the atrocities against the Rohingya.

Myanmar has faced a flood of international condemnation for the its persecution of the Rohingya, who are stateless and have been targeted by bouts of communal violence.

The government denies any widespread abuses and has accused rights groups of a pro-Rohingya bias, while highlighting the suffering of other ethnic groups swept up in the violence.

“It is important that the international pressure on Myanmar won’t favour ARSA’s actions,” government spokesman Zaw Htay told AFP when asked about the Amnesty report.

But David Mathieson, an independent analyst, said the report should strengthen the argument for Myanmar to allow independent investigations into the crisis.

Authorities have severely restricted media access to the conflict zone and barred UN investigators from entering the country.

“Failing to grant access to humanitarian aid workers and researchers and journalists will continue the official culture of denial, which has zero credibility in the eyes of the world,” he told AFP.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Seven Myanmar soldiers sentenced to 10 years over Rohingya killings: army
Myanmar still not safe for Rohingya to return: UN refugee chief
Reuters says journalists arrested for probing Rohingya massacre
Leaving a ghostland behind
Myanmar army denies Rohingya abuses ahead of Tillerson visit
UN turns up pressure on Myanmar over Rohingya crisis
US Holocaust Museum strips rights award from Myanmar’s Suu Kyi
Peace in the ‘widows’ camp’
Myanmar sacks top general involved in Rohingya crackdown
Myanmar and militants trade Rakhine atrocity accusations
Ex-monk charged with murder for slaying boy, 17, at Phuket temple
Whistle-blowing Myanmar policeman sentenced to jail
Rohingya deal aims to repatriate refugees ‘within two years’
Rohingya rebels claim ambush on Myanmar security forces
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi makes first visit to crisis-hit northern Rakhine

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Chattha
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
International Law office of Ake and Associates
My Physio By Kanitta
The Boathouse Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 