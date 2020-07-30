BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rocket meets Thailand’s F1 at Crucible

Rocket meets Thailand’s F1 at Crucible

SNOOKER: Five-time Crucible king Ronnie O’Sullivan of England will take on Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the first round of the World Snooker Championship following yesterday’s (July 29) draw.


By Bangkok Post

Thursday 30 July 2020, 11:58AM

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh of Thailand is dubbed ‘F1’. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh of Thailand is dubbed ‘F1’. Photo: Bangkok Post

It will be a meeting between the two fastest players on the circuit - O’Sullivan is dubbed the ‘Rocket’ and Thepchaiya ‘F1’.

The 32-player event at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England, starts tomorrow and ends on Aug 16.

World No.6 O’Sullivan and No.20 Thepchaiya begin play on Sunday.

The 2020 championship was originally scheduled to take place from April 18-May 4 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will allow a limited number of spectators and O’Sullivan is not happy with the decision.

Property in Phuket

“You aren’t really achieving anything. Having people there but not enough people doesn’t look good. Either pack it out and say we don’t actually care or go ‘we aren’t having anyone’,” the 44-year-old Englishman said last week.

Thepchaiya, 36, has won only one ranking tournament - the 2019 Shoot Out. He also won the 2015 Six-red World Championship in Bangkok.

Noppon Saengkham, the other Thai in the 2020 world championship, faces 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy of England.

World No.1 Judd Trump of England begins the defence of his Crucible title against compatriot Tom Ford tomorrow.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Racing Point’s wicked Vettel problem
World No.1 Barty skips US Open citing ‘significant’ virus risks
Hole in none: how screen golf got serious in South Korea
Broad takes 500 Test wickets as England seal West Indies series win
CAS reveals Man City ignored UEFA investigation, but did not breach FFP
Wickets, runs and socially distanced fans – cricket in the coronavirus era
Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year
Broad on brink of 500 club as England eye West Indies series win
Man Utd, Chelsea seal top-four spots on final day of Premier League
European football and survival up for grabs in Premier League finale
No F1 Grand Prix this year in US, Brazil, Mexico, Canada
Maiden pro success for cool Atthaya
No change in T1 restart date
Tyson to make boxing comeback at 54 against Roy Jones, 51
WTA, ATP tennis cancel all tournaments in China over coronavirus

 

Phuket community
CAAT launches public survey: ‘What will affect your decision to travel?’

The Thai only suggests they are thinking about outbound travel, either that or are idiots...(Read More)

US, Australia seek new military cooperation in face of China

Aussies,don't get drag in to this,let Donald do what he does best,Bla Bla Horst...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Truck goes swimming! Rising sea temperatures cause of more turtle nests? || July 29

must have also been the rising sea temperature ?...(Read More)

Rising sea temperatures suspected of causing ‘off-season’ turtle nests

Sorry Christy, common sense there Horst ...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

ematt..do you have anything substantial to add to this article instead of your usual bla bla bla ? N...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

@Thorfinger, I have asked a thai friend how much he would have to pay for the 'trip' you de...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

@Thorfinger, you see that Governor's appeal meets many deaf Thai ears. This Tuk tuk driver, if c...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Just a reminder to the chronically disgruntled, perpetually alienated, failure-to-adapt crowd postin...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Where is the notorious Thai apologies fraction ? In their hiding spot ? No comments to this article ...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

A hypothetical filler question or Phuket is on path of recovering. The writers not believe that them...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
M Beach Club Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 