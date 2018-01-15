NAKHON SRI THAMMARAT: Rock singer Sek Loso has accused police of double standards in a Facebook clip after learning a local official facing similar charges was released on bail for a third of a surety required of him.

Monday 15 January 2018, 02:35PM

‘Sek Loso’ gives a press interview as he reports to the Nakhon Sri Thammarat provincial court in connection with Dec 29 gun-firing incident. Photo: Nucharee Rakrun

He arrived in Nakhon Sri Thammarat today (Jan 15) to report to the provincial court in connection with the gun-firing incident on Dec 29 last year.

Seksan “Sek Loso” Sookpimay, accompanied by his lawyer, faces charges of shooting into the air and illegally carrying a gun in public on Dec 29 when he fired 10 shots in front of the statue of King Taksin the Great at Wat Khao Khun Phanom in Phrommakhiri after his concert.

The rock star said he fired the shots as a way to pay his respects to King Taksin.

In a press interview, the rocker said he turned up to fulfil his obligations and was scheduled to report to the court again on Jan 29.

He said he planned to perform another concert in the province to raise funds for Wat Khao Khun Phanom and there would be no shots fired.

His public appearance came after he published a video clip accusing police of double standards after a local leader in Phetchaburi who faced similar charges of firing guns in public places was released on bail worth B100,000.

In the clip posted on his Facebook, he criticised the police for unfair treatment after the 46-year-old Sathian Chuanrak, a kamnan in tambon Pho Raiwan, of Phetchaburi’s Muang district, was allowed bail on a surety of B100,000.

According to Thai media reports, Sathian had allegedly fired 15 shots into the sky during a house-warming party last Friday night (Jan 12). He allegedly assaulted two police officers as they tried to detain him after the incident.

Found in his possession were an 11mm gun and eight rounds of ammunition. Police retrieved 15 casings of spent bullets at the scene. He was initially charged with possessing firearms without a permit, carrying weapons without a permit and firing weapons without a proper cause.

The kamnan, who was said to be drunk, was released on B100,000 bail set by police.

Seksan, who was seen in the clip reading news reports about the case against Sathian, said while the local leader’s bail was set at B100,000, his bail was set at B300,000 despite the similar charges.

The rock star was arrested in two related incidents: one involving the gun-firing incident in Nakhon Sri Thammarat and the other involving a charge of illegal possession of a handgun during his arrest at his Bangkok home.

Read original story here.