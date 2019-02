Start From: Tuesday 5 March 2019, 08:30PM to Tuesday 5 March 2019, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

YOU WANNA ROCK?? Head over to our famous Rock Night at Two Chefs Karon on the 5th of March. Live music starts at 8:30 pm until late. Chef Daniel our executive head chef will be doing his signature “Rock Night” Burger, PRICE: UP TO YOU! (We leave the price up to our dear customers for this special burger, on this special night! Mexican lover? We also got 20% Discount from our Tex-Mex items on that day! Make your reservations NOW at: karon@twochefs.com or call: 076-286479