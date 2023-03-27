Roadworks to hamper traffic near Phuket Immigration

PHUKET: Traffic along Phuket Rd in Phuket Town will be affected for long periods each day, with the already-tight road being reduced to one lane each way, while electrical cables are installed underground and new manholes are installed along the road.



By The Phuket News

Monday 27 March 2023, 01:54PM

Image: Phuket City Municipality

The affected section of road is from the Bang Neow Intersection to the Soi Kor Phai four-way intersection at the main entrance to Saphan Hin, right beside the main Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town.

Phuket City Municipality explained through a public notice that the affected section of road will be reduced to one lane only. The road is much considered one lane each way due to parked cars lining the street.

The works will be carried out over two periods, Phuket City Municipality explained. The first period began yesterday (Mar 26) and will conclude on Apr 10. The second period will be from Apr 15 to May 29.

While the works are being conducted, the road will be reduced to “one lane each way” for two periods each day: from 9:30 am to 3pm; and from 9pm to 5am.

The works are being conducted by the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).

Both PEA Phuket and Phuket Municipality apologised for any inconvenience caused by the lane closures.

Reports of the impact of the construction works were directed to project coordinator Suphadej Sanguannam at 096-2489871.