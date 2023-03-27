Pro Property Partners
Roadworks to hamper traffic near Phuket Immigration

PHUKET: Traffic along Phuket Rd in Phuket Town will be affected for long periods each day, with the already-tight road being reduced to one lane each way, while electrical cables are installed underground and new manholes are installed along the road.


By The Phuket News

Monday 27 March 2023, 01:54PM

Image: Phuket City Municipality

Image: Phuket City Municipality

The affected section of road is from the Bang Neow Intersection to the Soi Kor Phai four-way intersection at the main entrance to Saphan Hin, right beside the main Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town.

Phuket City Municipality explained through a public notice that the affected section of road will be reduced to one lane only. The road is much considered one lane each way due to parked cars lining the street.

The works will be carried out over two periods, Phuket City Municipality explained. The first period began yesterday (Mar 26) and will conclude on Apr 10. The second period will be from Apr 15 to May 29.

While the works are being conducted, the road will be reduced to “one lane each way” for two periods each day: from 9:30 am to 3pm; and from 9pm to 5am.

CBRE Phuket

The works are being conducted by the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).

Both PEA Phuket and Phuket Municipality apologised for any inconvenience caused by the lane closures.

Reports of the impact of the construction works were directed to project coordinator Suphadej Sanguannam at 096-2489871.

Phuket community
Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

Nice to know intimidation is now known as a' misunderstanding'- never seen that in the Oxfor...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light

Golf play expressions are not having any value to encourage Thai people and foreigners living here p...(Read More)

Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

the usual day in the jungle ... ...(Read More)

Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint

When you own/operate a business on Phuket during high season you not go other provinces, and leave y...(Read More)

Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

Take the bus ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light

@Maverick. Totally agree. Surely theres a basement at home where they could sit in their aged, crust...(Read More)

Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched

Perhaps a pilot project to see or it works? School students go in 'private' clothes to schoo...(Read More)

Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

I doubt or the taxi/transport thugs are protected. It seems closer to the truth that these cartels a...(Read More)

Police shoot gunman dead after 15-hour standoff

Two deadly standoff's in 1 week time. And they were really long in duration. Are there no traine...(Read More)

Tourist police clamp down on overstay, tourism-related crimes

Start the clamp down on Immigration officers, visa agents and foreigners provided 1 year student vis...(Read More)

 

