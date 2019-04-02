THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Roadworks cause traffic delays in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality have asked road users to avoid certain roads in Phuket Town whilst construction work is carried out during the month of April.

transportconstruction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 April 2019, 12:29PM

Traffic is now one way along Soi Saphan Hin from the major intersection near the Phuket Immigration Office to Soi Koh Pai. Image: Phuket City Municipality

Traffic is now one way along Soi Saphan Hin from the major intersection near the Phuket Immigration Office to Soi Koh Pai. Image: Phuket City Municipality

One lane is also closed along much of Amphur Rd. Image: Phuket City Municipality

One lane is also closed along much of Amphur Rd. Image: Phuket City Municipality

Of note, major backstreets near the Phuket Immigration Office will become one way during the roadworks.

Road resurfacing will be carried out along Soi Saphan Hin from the major intersection near the Phuket Immigration Office to Soi Koh Pai, and along Soi Koh Pai back to Phuket Rd (see map in image gallery above).

The roadworks are necessary to improve safety and traffic flow in the area, said the announcement by Phuket City Municipality

The works started yesterday (April 1) and is scheduled to be completed by April 20, but may finish earlier or later.

Vehicles with six or more wheels are not permitted to use Soi Saphan Hin and Soi Koh Pai until the road works are completed, the announcement stated.

People with any questions about the roadworks were asked to call Sakchai Sabperm on 089-729-0949.

The municipality has also asked road users to avoid Amphur Rd, across town near the old Government Quarter, whilst drainage repairs are carried out along the road.

One lane on the west side of Amphur Rd will be closed between Phu Yai Baan rd and the bridge just south of Sri Sena Rd.

The works along Amphur Rd also started yesterday and are expected to cause traffic delays through April 30, although the construction company aims to complete them by Songkran (April 13).

People with questions about the roadworks along Amphur Rd were asked to call Rachan Tuankunkam on 062-2019056.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance
Terminal 2 plans scrapped
Chalong Underpass makes breakthrough
Suggestion to separate U-turn projects for expediency knocked flat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Starfish for takeaway? Patong Hill strikes again! BKK construction horror! || Jan. 24
Phuket residents vote against U-turn flyover
Phuket’s bypass roadworks to complete before New Year
Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket light-rail budget jumps B594mn, to B40bn
Urgent order issued to fix dangerous Phuket road
New lane opens to relieve traffic at Chalong Circle
PM mulls Kra Canal plan
Phuket light-rail up open to public by 2023, assures official
Phuket underpass to close for maintenance, electrical repairs

 

Phuket community
All six Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers charged for beating tourists denied bail

Six on two, but, "we must be fair to both sides" That's simply amazing....(Read More)

Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

Blah blah indeed. No wonder Thai Immigration wants to make it harder for dirtbag foreigners to settl...(Read More)

Alcohol areas in question as beach club defends minors on premises

Great story. Any one age "'14"' or "'15'' on Phuket can have bee...(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

Was it ever explained to the people what/why the blue pump barge + pipes was installed in the reserv...(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

As usual, long time 'plans' and talks only. Next is doing nothing, until the time get wrong....(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

Unless they can somehow channel more water into the reservoir it isn't going to help. The water ...(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

"And, they're actually going to do it," you have been here long enough to know, saying...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"Thailand never being colonised"Hallucinating?Where did i mention Thailand?"Don't...(Read More)

Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway

Haha,well done.Good thing PN to go after people like those who asking questions like: Does T&T m...(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

A few of us were round the dam the other day and were commentating on this. With the water levels lo...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
777 Beach Condo
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 