PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality have asked road users to avoid certain roads in Phuket Town whilst construction work is carried out during the month of April.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 April 2019, 12:29PM

One lane is also closed along much of Amphur Rd. Image: Phuket City Municipality

Traffic is now one way along Soi Saphan Hin from the major intersection near the Phuket Immigration Office to Soi Koh Pai. Image: Phuket City Municipality

Of note, major backstreets near the Phuket Immigration Office will become one way during the roadworks.

Road resurfacing will be carried out along Soi Saphan Hin from the major intersection near the Phuket Immigration Office to Soi Koh Pai, and along Soi Koh Pai back to Phuket Rd (see map in image gallery above).

The roadworks are necessary to improve safety and traffic flow in the area, said the announcement by Phuket City Municipality

The works started yesterday (April 1) and is scheduled to be completed by April 20, but may finish earlier or later.

Vehicles with six or more wheels are not permitted to use Soi Saphan Hin and Soi Koh Pai until the road works are completed, the announcement stated.

People with any questions about the roadworks were asked to call Sakchai Sabperm on 089-729-0949.

The municipality has also asked road users to avoid Amphur Rd, across town near the old Government Quarter, whilst drainage repairs are carried out along the road.

One lane on the west side of Amphur Rd will be closed between Phu Yai Baan rd and the bridge just south of Sri Sena Rd.

The works along Amphur Rd also started yesterday and are expected to cause traffic delays through April 30, although the construction company aims to complete them by Songkran (April 13).

People with questions about the roadworks along Amphur Rd were asked to call Rachan Tuankunkam on 062-2019056.