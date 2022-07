Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew

PHUKET: Motorists heading southbound along Thepkrasattri Rd from Koh Kaew into Rassada have been urged to exercise caution after a section of retaining wall on the hill north of Phuket Bus Terminal 2 collapsed.

transportSafetyconstruction

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 July 2022, 10:58AM

Officers were alerted to the collapse yesterday afternoon (July 17). The collapse was attributed to the heavy rains that have doused Phuket over the past two weeks.

No lanes were closed following the collapse and no injuries were reported.

At last report repairs to the collapsed section of the retaining wall section had yet to begin.