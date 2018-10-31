BANGKOK: The finalists of the 2018 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, presented by Kohler, have been selected by an independent jury to be awarded at the forthcoming grand final ceremony that takes place on Friday, Nov 9 at the Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok in Thailand.

property

By Sponsored

Wednesday 31 October 2018, 12:11PM

Finalists in the region’s most respected real estate competition will assemble in Bangkok on Nov 9 to celebrate industry excellence. Photo: Supplied

Delegates from 15 key property markets in Asia Pacific will receive regional honours at the Grand Final, the culminating event of the prestigious series that journeys throughout the year across the region. HE Dr Aladdin D. Rillo, Deputy Secretary-General for the Asean Economic Community, will deliver the opening keynote address.

Participating markets at the exclusive gala dinner include Cambodia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, all of which hosted their respective local gala events and awarding ceremonies between March and October.

During the course of 2018, the Awards have hosted more than 3,300 guests at nine gala dinners leading up to November’s finale. More than 280 awards have been given away this year so far, and a further 34 country and 22 regional awards will be presented in Bangkok on Nov 9.

More than 40 shortlisted developers from Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau are heading to the finals to vie for country awards. An elite selection of developers from Japan and Australia are also joining for the first time ever to be recognised for their achievement in the building sector, along with Mongolia, which first entered the awards programme last year.

The main winners from all 15 markets will proceed to compete in the regional categories at the same ceremony to be named the ‘Best in Asia’.

Accolades will be presented to the most outstanding condominium, housing, retail, hotel, mixed-use, and township projects, as well for the best developers in Hong Kong/Macau, Mainland China, Australia, and all of Asia. For Japan, there will be special awards for customer care, sales, and design and construction.

In addition, the much-awaited ceremony will also introduce the new PropertyGuru Icon Award as one of the highest regional honours to be presented at the programme. The first-ever recipient is Dr Andrew L. Tan, Chairman and CEO of Megaworld Corporation, who won the Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year award in 2014. Since then, Tan has led his company to win three consecutive Best Developer (Philippines) titles and has remained one of Asia’s most active real estate billionaires.

Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, said, “Welcome to our 2018 finalists who are making a difference to the lives of millions across the Asia-Pacific region. They have truly set the benchmark of quality real estate and we’re proud to assemble all of them at this iconic event.”

The 2018 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final is boosted by the support of platinum sponsor Kohler; official airline THAI Airways; co-sponsors Suumo, AA Corporation, Chec Port City Colombo, and Hitachi Elevator; official portal partner PropertyGuru; associate partner Anjuke.com; media partners Southeast Asia Globe, Top 10 of Asia, and PropertyGuru Property Report; supporting associations The Business Council of Mongolia and British Chamber of Commerce Thailand; and official supervisor BDO, one of the world’s largest auditing and accountancy firms.

The Grand Final Jury is led by Vietnam’s Thien Duong, Managing Director of Transform Architecture, and comprises the head judges in each market: Cambodia’s Sorn Seap, Founder/Director, Key Real Estate Co Ltd; Malaysia’s Prem Kumar, Executive Director, Jones Lang Wootton; the Philippines’ Dr Jaime A. Cura, PhD, Vice-Chairman, The RGV Group of Companies; Sri Lanka’s Dr Nirmal De Silva, Director/CEO, Paramount Realty; Myanmar’s Richard Emerson, Managing Director, Emerson Real Estate (ERE Myanmar Ltd); Thailand’s Suphin Mechuchep, Managing Director, Jones Lang LaSalle (Thailand) Limited; Indonesia’s Doddy A. Tjahjadi, Managing Director, PTI Architects; Singapore’s Lim Wenhui, Partner, SPARK Architects; Mongolia’s Batjav Batkhuyag, President, Rotary Club of Khuree; Hong Kong and Macau’s Paul Tse, President, Board of Directors, of Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers; and Mainland China’s Dr Yuan Yue (Victor), Chairman, Dataway. The overall supervisor is Paul Ashburn, managing partner of BDO.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com