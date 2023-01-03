333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

PHUKET: Foreigners renting motorbikes and driving dangerously on Phuket’s roads became the focus of attention at the daily briefing of the Seven Days of Danger safety campaign for New Year 2023 held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 3).

transportaccidentsSafetytourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 January 2023, 01:44PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The meeting this morning discussed measures to control the driving of foreigners who rent motorcycles and drive on the roads. Such foreigners were more prone to being involved in accidents, noted an official report of the meeting.

Relevant agencies were ordered to find a way to prevent such foreigners from endangering themselves while in order to reduce further accidents, the report added.

The meeting, led by Lt Gen Natthaphong Yanothaikhachit, Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc), which serves as the political arm of the Thai military, was held to update Phuket’s road safety officials with the latest tally for the Seven Days of Danger safety campaign for New Year 2023.

The Seven Days daily briefing this morning, held at Phuket Provincial Hall, was delivered by Pridi Engseng, Chief of the Phuket provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

There were only six road accidents in Phuket yesterday recognised by officials, Mr Pridi reported.

Six people (four male, two female) were admitted to hospital for injuries sustained in road accidents on the island but there were no deaths on the island’s roads yesterday (Jan 2), he said.

The tally for yesterday brought the total for the Seven Days of Danger safety campaign for New Year 2023 to 24 people injured and one death in 24 road accidents since the campaign began at midnight last Thursday night.

Day 1 of the campaign was from midnight to midnight last Thursday (Dec 29). Yesterday (Jan 2) marked Day 5 of the campaign.

Of the 24 admitted to hospital for injuries so far throughout the campaign, 14 were male and the remaining 10 were female, the DDPM-Phuket Chief noted.

Motorbikes continued to be the most common type of vehicle involved in accidents during the campaign, said an official report of the meeting.

Risky driving behavior, drunk driving and speeding were the highest-ranking critical factors causing the accidents, the report added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

maverick | 03 January 2023 - 16:31:07 

Improve public transport -simple solution but taxi mafia won’t allow that - consequence is carnage on the roads welcome back high season

Capt B | 03 January 2023 - 16:18:48 

@Kurt- Please don't do that as you may end up in the monkey house. You have to also consider that the authority may commit you to a Mental Asylum,  without your telephone.

solar_serfer | 03 January 2023 - 15:56:34 

of 6 accidents, how many involve foreigners? none? and 1 death? also local driver? maybe its hight time stop telling your citizens sweet lies about foreigners being the source of trouble. Locals are the dangerous drivers, having lived in Thailand for more than 2 years I can safely assume that. 99% of the time I feel unsafe on the road is because the loco locals going loco on their vehicles. cumon

Fascinated | 03 January 2023 - 14:49:05 

Hmmm- if only they started with all the establishments that RENT the bikes and prosecuted THEM. Some of these idiots wobbling down the road and stopping because they are following their phones not their eyes really do demonstrate natural Selection.

Kurt | 03 January 2023 - 14:16:03 

I am going to visit 3 rental shops, wil pretend to rent a motorbike, not having a motorbike license. See what happen. I will report than later here in PN. Hussling foreign tourist by officialdom, being so open corrupt, has to stop. Enough is enough.

Kurt | 03 January 2023 - 14:11:28 

The relevant Officials/RTP are dumber dan dumb!  What makes their brain doesn't make them understand than the first step is to get the THAI rental shops obeying the THAI laws ( sorry, waist of writing, they will not do that). Traject is: Shops rent out, take passport, brown envelope for officials to look away, than hit the tourists for more money. Disgusting practises.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Year brings B6bn boost to Phuket
Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele
Phuket tourism on road to recovery
Experts urge end to COVID fear as gates swing open
No road deaths over Phuket New Year, report officials
Expect vote buying to be ‘rampant’, warns Chuan
Patong Beach cleared of 12 tons of trash in New Year cleanup
Cathay Pacific steps up Hong Kong flights
More countries roll out China traveller checks amid COVID surge
Booster jab urged for tourism staff
One death, four injuries reported on day three of Seven Days of Danger
Phuket welcomes in the New Year
Russia strikes Ukraine hours before the New Year
HM KING praises Thais for coming together amid adversity
Phuket Opinion: On the tourism horizon

 

Phuket community
Experts urge end to COVID fear as gates swing open

Pooliekev@ spot on - the lack of long clinical trials and adequate testing (for good reason at the t...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

Improve public transport -simple solution but taxi mafia won’t allow that - consequence is carnage...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

@Kurt- Please don't do that as you may end up in the monkey house. You have to also consider tha...(Read More)

Russia strikes Ukraine hours before the New Year

@Kurt. You'll be volunteering to go and 'neutralise' these Russian animals and criminals...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

of 6 accidents, how many involve foreigners? none? and 1 death? also local driver? maybe its hight t...(Read More)

Experts urge end to COVID fear as gates swing open

@Kurt. There is nothing that says Sinovac/Sinopharm is any less effective than the much vaunted, pot...(Read More)

Patong Beach cleared of 12 tons of trash in New Year cleanup

@JohnC. And you wish a repeat of that day? so we can have pristine beaches? You are one sick man. ...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

Hmmm- if only they started with all the establishments that RENT the bikes and prosecuted THEM. Some...(Read More)

Curbs likely for Chinese arrivals

Actually Haraldski, most respiratory infections (Covid, TB etc) are passed on by exhaled droplets. T...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

I am going to visit 3 rental shops, wil pretend to rent a motorbike, not having a motorbike license....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket

 