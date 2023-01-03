Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

PHUKET: Foreigners renting motorbikes and driving dangerously on Phuket’s roads became the focus of attention at the daily briefing of the Seven Days of Danger safety campaign for New Year 2023 held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 3).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 January 2023, 01:44PM

The meeting this morning discussed measures to control the driving of foreigners who rent motorcycles and drive on the roads. Such foreigners were more prone to being involved in accidents, noted an official report of the meeting.

Relevant agencies were ordered to find a way to prevent such foreigners from endangering themselves while in order to reduce further accidents, the report added.

The meeting, led by Lt Gen Natthaphong Yanothaikhachit, Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc), which serves as the political arm of the Thai military, was held to update Phuket’s road safety officials with the latest tally for the Seven Days of Danger safety campaign for New Year 2023.

The Seven Days daily briefing this morning, held at Phuket Provincial Hall, was delivered by Pridi Engseng, Chief of the Phuket provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

There were only six road accidents in Phuket yesterday recognised by officials, Mr Pridi reported.

Six people (four male, two female) were admitted to hospital for injuries sustained in road accidents on the island but there were no deaths on the island’s roads yesterday (Jan 2), he said.

The tally for yesterday brought the total for the Seven Days of Danger safety campaign for New Year 2023 to 24 people injured and one death in 24 road accidents since the campaign began at midnight last Thursday night.

Day 1 of the campaign was from midnight to midnight last Thursday (Dec 29). Yesterday (Jan 2) marked Day 5 of the campaign.

Of the 24 admitted to hospital for injuries so far throughout the campaign, 14 were male and the remaining 10 were female, the DDPM-Phuket Chief noted.

Motorbikes continued to be the most common type of vehicle involved in accidents during the campaign, said an official report of the meeting.

Risky driving behavior, drunk driving and speeding were the highest-ranking critical factors causing the accidents, the report added.