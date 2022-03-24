BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Road safety campaign targetting students launched ahead of Songkran

Road safety campaign targetting students launched ahead of Songkran

PHUKET: Teachers from 26 schools in Phuket have signed up to take part in a road-safety campaign hoping to get teachers to lead by example and get vital road safety messages through to students.

accidentstransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 25 March 2022, 11:00AM

Teachers take part in the road safety campaign. Photo: PR Phuket

Teachers take part in the road safety campaign. Photo: PR Phuket

Teachers take part in the road safety campaign. Photo: PR Phuket

Teachers take part in the road safety campaign. Photo: PR Phuket

Local police were also present in support. Photo: PR Phuket

Local police were also present in support. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign activity was held on the same day that an Senate Education subcommittee was in Phuket to be briefed on road-safety initiatives across the island. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign activity was held on the same day that an Senate Education subcommittee was in Phuket to be briefed on road-safety initiatives across the island. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign activity was held on the same day that an Senate Education subcommittee was in Phuket to be briefed on road-safety initiatives across the island. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign activity was held on the same day that an Senate Education subcommittee was in Phuket to be briefed on road-safety initiatives across the island. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Using terms such as “hard headed” and “stubborn society”, the "Teachers Can Build" campaign recognises the critical issue that has undermined road safety campaigns for decades.

The campaign in Phuket is part of a nationwide campaign organised by Honda Thailand and  Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC). 

Identical campaigns are being coordinated through four Honda Safe Driving Training Centers, including in Phuket. The other three are in Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Chiang Mai. More than 120 schools are taking part in the campaign.

The campaign in Phuket saw training sessions held at the Phuket Honda Safety Driving Training Center in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, on Wednesday (Mar 23).

The road-safety event came on the same day that a Senate Education Subcommittee arrived in Phuket to be briefed on the guidelines for preventing and reducing road accidents being rolled out across the island.

Joining the briefing, held at the offices of PKCD Co Ltd, a consortium of Phuket-based businesses working closely with the government to implement national policies, was Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam.

The Senate subcommittee was told that the number of road-accident injuries and fatalities in Phuket in 2021 showed a decrease of 90, accounting for 21.60 per 100,000 people, “which is a significant reduction”, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

“This was caused by the cooperation of network partners and the Road Safety Operations Center at all levels to improve the risk points, especially crossings, and when there is a major accident or an accident where people have died, there will be a team at the scene of the accident to analyze the elements that causes the accident,” PR Phuket reported.

“Phuket Province as a model Smart City has applied AI technology to city management to create safety in various dimensions,” the agency added.

Krisadapong Tanthong, Managing Director of City Data Analytics Co Ltd, explained that Patong Municipality was the first government agency in the country to set up an “IOC Center” (“Intelligence Operation Center”), or ‘Command Center’, to tackle traffic-related problems, including road accidents.

The centre uses a City Data Platform (CDP) jointly developed by City Data Analytics, the Phuket branch of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) and the Prince of Songkla University.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 26 March 2022 - 12:32:24 

Thai parents don't care about their kids life/growing up, until they die. Than drama tears. Perhaps schools should give workshops to parents. Suggest them to make their kids ride push bikes, not motorbikes while underaged. Is also more healthy.

christysweet | 26 March 2022 - 11:29:30 

The religious precept is nothing you do will change fate  hence the prevailing attitudes on safety. If you child kills himself on a scooter at age 12, it was meant to happen.

JohnC | 26 March 2022 - 09:14:59 

Pehaps the parents of students should be invited to attend too since they are the ones giving their children access to use motorbikes when underage and usually without any safety equipment. Stange country, anywhere else parents do everything in their power to raise their kids safely but here they just don't seem to care what their kids are doing.

christysweet | 25 March 2022 - 15:52:08 

Please stop the young boys- and it is ALWAYS boys- 2 -4 on a  motorcycle tearing around  in flip flops and   bareheaded. Cannot count how many times I've had to react quickly to avoid a collision.

maverick | 25 March 2022 - 14:13:49 

It would help if the schools ensured students without licenses or underage do not bring motorbikes to school

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land
More stable power supply hoped for mid-year
Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues
Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks
Phuket marks 258 new COVID cases, two more deaths
SSO warns hospitals: treat COVID patients or be delisted
Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered: state media
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge
15 illegal migrants sharing a single Pajero nabbed in Kanchanaburi
Govt spokesman tests positive for COVID-19, forced to work from home
Thailand to continue treating COVID-19 patients with local healing herb, favipiravir
Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022
Dead body found in Phuket mangroves
Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?
Biden says ‘butcher’ Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

 

Phuket community
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge

Last paragraph makes no sense. Arrivals in January should be at least 50,000 a day (working back fro...(Read More)

Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

Flip... flop... flip... flop... flip... ... ... flop Welcome to Thailand....(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Rich people are not going to want to reside in a developing country with a corrupted police force ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

Anyone stupid enoug to leave the keys in their vehicle and walk away is asking for trouble. Anyone s...(Read More)

Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022

Renowned resort city??? Who thought that one up! LOL. We didn't notice anyone turning lights off...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

Yesterday there were only 9 infected arrivals. Surely that reflects the low numbers of tourists comi...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Venom in the tail. ..."Things come with certain limitations". These limitations give you a...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

@ Sir Burr, the answer on your question is: A Thai bureaucraat who arrives in morning at his office...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

The true Phuket tourism drama is contained in what ms Nanrhasiri is NOT talking about. It's a b...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

A new piece of TAT fantasy: The "Multiplier Effect". Let's wait for next TAT fairy tai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket

 