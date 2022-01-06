Road safety campaign curbs deaths

BANGKOK: A total of 2,707 road accidents were reported during the “seven dangerous days” over the New Year period, with 2,672 injuries and 333 deaths, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 6 January 2022, 09:25AM

Injuries due to road accidents and deaths nationwide were down on last year. Photo: Pikool Kaewhawong

This compares favourably to the 392 fatalities and 3,326 injuries recorded one year earlier, said Boontham Lertsukheekasem, director-general of the DDPM.

Twenty-one people died and 202 others were injured in 209 traffic accidents on Tuesday (Jan 4), the last day of the seven-day accident prevention campaign (Dec 29-Jan 4), reports the Bangkok Post.

Chiang Mai logged the most accumulated accidents with 96, Bangkok reported the most fatalities with 22, and Chiang Mai and Kanchanaburi had the most injuries with 93 each.

According to the DDPM, speeding was the most common cause of accidents (34.45%), followed by drivers cutting in on other vehicles at 25.3% and drink-driving at 21%, he said.

The majority of accidents (82%) involved motorcycles, followed by pickup trucks (6.3%).

The period when most accidents occurred was between 6pm and 7pm (10.5%), while most casualties were aged between 40 and 59 years old (17.49%).

Nine provinces reported zero road deaths during the seven-day campaign - Trang, Nakhon Nayok, Pattani, Phangnga, Yala, Satun, Samut Songkhram, Sukhothai, and Phrae.

The improved numbers reflect the cooperation and determination of all those involved in the campaign to take action to prevent and reduce road accidents over the risky New Year period.

Motorists had also cooperated by using roads safely over the holiday, Mr Bootham said.