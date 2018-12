PHUKET: Police have taken into custody two men who were racing on Thepkrasattri Rd this afternoon (Oct 27) when they ran a red light at the Khao Lan intersection in Thalang and slammed into a pickup truck.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 27 October 2018, 05:54PM

The incident happened on Tgheprasattri Rd in Thalang this afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The incident happened on Tgheprasattri Rd in Thalang this afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The incident happened on Tgheprasattri Rd in Thalang this afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The incident happened on Tgheprasattri Rd in Thalang this afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The incident happened on Tgheprasattri Rd in Thalang this afternoon (Oct 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police reported that the men were allegedly shooting at each other while racing along the road when the accident happened, about 3pm this afternoon.

Both men escaped serious injuries in the collision.

Photos taken at the scene showed that onme of the men was found in possession of a sharp knife, but no gun.

No other details have been released at this stage.