NATIONWIDE: The holiday season road death toll rose to 423 yesterday (Jan 3), the final day of the “Seven Dangerous Days” of New Year travel, with Nakhon Ratchasima the province with the most deaths.

Thursday 4 January 2018, 02:04PM

A damaged bus lies beside highway 117 in Bang Rakham district of Phitsanulok after ploughing through roadside stalls on Tuesday (Jan 2), slightly injuring the driver and his assistant. No passengers were on board. Photo: Chinnawat Singha

A total of 423 people died on the roads during the seven days and 4,005 others were injured in 3,841 crashes across the country from Dec 28 to Jan 3, according to the latest report from the Road Safety Directing Centre released yesterday.

The death toll was up from 375 for the six days Dec 28 to Jan 2.

Yesterday, a total of 40 people were killed and 402 injured in 386 road accidents nationwide.

The most common cause of fatal crashes was determined to be drink-drinking (28.24%), followed by speeding (25.91%). Most accidents involved motorcycles (77.83%), followed by pickup trucks (5.29%).

The highest number of road accidents over the seven days was reported in Udon Thani, with 139.

Nakhon Ratchasima had the highest number of deaths at 17, while Udon Thani also had the highest number of injuries at 145.

Seven provinces – Chai Nat, Nakhon Nayok, Narathiwat, Nan, Yala, Ranong and Nong Bua Lam Phu – reported no deaths, according to the road safety centre.

