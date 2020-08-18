Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Road closures as Toyota Gazoo Racing hits Phuket’s streets

Road closures as Toyota Gazoo Racing hits Phuket’s streets

PHUKET: Roads in Saphan Hin will be closed this weekend (Aug 22-23) as the annual Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport event hits the streets of Phuket.

Motosport
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 August 2020, 08:45AM

Toyota Gazoo Racing 2020 “Spirit to Push The Limits” takes place this weekend and roads in the area will be closed as a result. Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport Thailand

Toyota Gazoo Racing 2020 “Spirit to Push The Limits” takes place this weekend and roads in the area will be closed as a result. Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport Thailand

The official announcemnt of the road closures for this weekend. Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport Thailand

The official announcemnt of the road closures for this weekend. Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport Thailand

« »

This year’s event, titled “Spirit to Push The Limits”, will see a line-up of sedans and pickups contesting the race which will take place between 6am to 5:30pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Accordingly there will enforced road closures during the duration of the race on both days. Phuket City Municipality also confirmed via a post on their Facebook page that the roads in the area will also be closed for race testing from midday to 5:30pm, on Friday (Aug 21).

In addition to the street racing from the Toyota Gazoo Racing team there will be a mini car show highlighting racing models.

According to the official schedule posted by Toyota Pearl Phuket on Facebook, the two days of racing will comprise a Toyota One Make race, and other activities.

Display events include a Car Performance Show, a Toyota Team Thailand Show and a Drift King

https://sgssecurity.com/

Show with a special live test display of the high-performance Toyota GR Supra.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, event attendees are not allowed to enter the racing field. However, the race will be shown via large LCD displays which will located in the activity area, in order to avoid any congestion.

The number of attendees in the activity area will be limited to 3,000 people, and every person will have their body temperature scanned and registered for Thai Chana before entering the event.

However, unless motorists are visiting the event, authorities have urged people to avoid the area due to the street closures.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Yacht Club Sailing Race Series this weekend
De Bruyne wins Premier League player of the season
Red flag drama at the Austrian MotoGP
Hamilton extends title lead with Spanish conquest
Lyon stun Man City to reach Champions League semis
Hamilton takes pole for Mercedes in Barcelona
MotoGP‘s young warriors are here to stay.
Brutal Bayern hit eight in stunning defeat of Barcelona
Phuket youth sailors chart course for national champs
Young guns rule the roost at badminton national championships
Thai leagues get go-ahead to allow fans
Asia’s qualifying round for World Cup put off to 2021
Verstappen breaks Mercedes win streak
A new winner could emerge as Champions League enters ‘final eight’ stage
Swinging for a good cause at the Pepper’s Golf Day

 

Phuket community
Nate won’t face ‘Boss’ case probe

A Commission: 5 votes, 9 abstentions. Wow, a real nonsense 'Commission'! And panel after pan...(Read More)

Flood of plastic waste washes ashore Phuket beach

This is every year the same !Perhaps we customers at this Beachbar's should tell this so called...(Read More)

Fire breaks out in closed hotel’s storage room

Are all cables on the photos electric wires? If so, nice piece of installation work. Hehehe. See t...(Read More)

Flood of plastic waste washes ashore Phuket beach

Doesn't matter from where the plastic waste came from. Fact is that of this Orbor Tor the Offici...(Read More)

Phuket tourism plan due on Oct 1

They Plan to let in rich long stay tourists but will not let retirees back in, all about money and n...(Read More)

Fire breaks out in closed hotel’s storage room

The good old faulty short circuit. The excuse for every fire. Are there no regular checks by the fir...(Read More)

Man dies, stabbed by drinking buddy at Saphan Hin 

You are right JohnC. I think it has to do with the mental capacity of Thai man. No respect for the ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism plan due on Oct 1

8-)))) and during 14dayquarant. Athen do not go to banglaroad 8-))))...(Read More)

Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

Of course they weren't- the bag man is a civilian....(Read More)

Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

No surprise there...(Read More)

 

M Beach Club Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 