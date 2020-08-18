Road closures as Toyota Gazoo Racing hits Phuket’s streets

PHUKET: Roads in Saphan Hin will be closed this weekend (Aug 22-23) as the annual Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport event hits the streets of Phuket.

Motosport

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 August 2020, 08:45AM

The official announcemnt of the road closures for this weekend. Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport Thailand

Toyota Gazoo Racing 2020 “Spirit to Push The Limits” takes place this weekend and roads in the area will be closed as a result. Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport Thailand

This year’s event, titled “Spirit to Push The Limits”, will see a line-up of sedans and pickups contesting the race which will take place between 6am to 5:30pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Accordingly there will enforced road closures during the duration of the race on both days. Phuket City Municipality also confirmed via a post on their Facebook page that the roads in the area will also be closed for race testing from midday to 5:30pm, on Friday (Aug 21).

In addition to the street racing from the Toyota Gazoo Racing team there will be a mini car show highlighting racing models.

According to the official schedule posted by Toyota Pearl Phuket on Facebook, the two days of racing will comprise a Toyota One Make race, and other activities.

Display events include a Car Performance Show, a Toyota Team Thailand Show and a Drift King

Show with a special live test display of the high-performance Toyota GR Supra.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, event attendees are not allowed to enter the racing field. However, the race will be shown via large LCD displays which will located in the activity area, in order to avoid any congestion.

The number of attendees in the activity area will be limited to 3,000 people, and every person will have their body temperature scanned and registered for Thai Chana before entering the event.

However, unless motorists are visiting the event, authorities have urged people to avoid the area due to the street closures.