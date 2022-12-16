Pro Property Partners
Road accidents involving tourists spur urgent call for blood donations

PHUKET: Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), has made an urgent call for foreigners to donate blood following a slew of road accidents in Phuket involving foreigners.


By The Phuket News

Friday 16 December 2022, 05:23PM

Image: Rewat Areerob / Facebook

Image: Rewat Areerob / Facebook

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Phuket Red Cross

Image: Phuket Red Cross

« »

There is currently a “Massive shortage of Rh Negative Blood” on the island, Mr Rewat noted in a notice posted online today (Dec 16).

Despite continuing and ongoing blood-donation drives organised by the Phuket Red Cross, Rh negative is not overly common among Asian peoples, including Thais.

The dwindling number of donations of Rh negative blood leaves the much-needed blood type in short supply when the number of foreigners, including tourists, need blood during hospital treatment begins to rise.

“The shortage of Rh negative blood is due to the increasing number of foreigners who suffer from accidents in Phuket”, Mr Rewat noted in his appeal today.

“We would like to invite all foreign residents and expats to donate blood,” Mr Rewat said.

Thai Residential

Immigration officers together with Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on the island, will hold a special blood donation drive on the first flood of the Central Floresta shopping mall on Dec 22, from 10:30am - 4pm.

“Donate your blood today, save more lives together,” Mr Rewat said.

Vachira Phuket Hospital blood donation points in December:

  • Dec 18 – 10:00-18:00 – BnB Home (opposite Central Phuket);
  • Dec 20 – 12:00-15:00 – PEA Phuket;
  • Dec 21 – 10:00-15:00 – Toyota Phuket Motors;
  • Dec 22 – 10:00-15:00 – Chalong Municipality;
  • Dec 27 – 12:00-18:00 – PEA Thalang.

Phuket Red Cross blood donation points in December:

  • Dec 19 – 13:00-16:00 – Diamond Cliff Resort, Blue Tree Phuket;
  • Dec 20 – 10:00-14:00 – Satrее Phuket School;
  • Dec 20 – 12:00-18:00 – Lotus Extra Samkong (Bypass Rd.);
  • Dec 22 – 13:00-16:00 – Marriott Nai Yang, Bangkok Hospital Siriroj;
  • Dec 23 – 10:00-15:00 – Angsana Laguna Phuket;
  • Dec 23 – 10:00-15:00 – Makro Phuket (road to Kathu);
  • Dec 26 – 10:00-15:00 – Cherng Talay OrBorTor;
  • Dec 26 – 10:00-18:00 – Robinson Lifestyle (Heroines Monument);
  • Dec 27 – 12:00-18:00 – Central Festival;
  • Dec 27 – 14:00-18:00 – Porto de Phuket;
  • Dec 28 – 12:00-18:00 – Lotus Extra Samkong (Bypass Rd.);
  • Dec 28 – 12:00-16:00 – HomePro Village Chalong.

Fascinated | 16 December 2022 - 18:55:11 

Maybe if more of them didn't drive around like idiots the hospitals would not have as many patients. there's some appaling driving out there involving foreigners at the moment.Leaving a weed shop and jumping into a car or onto a bike  doesn't help either. 'But I'm on holiday' just doesn't cut it. Still no mention of the two young Thai women killed in Kamala last week.

Capricornball | 16 December 2022 - 17:32:15 

Well, I guess the government is kind of giving up on trying to improve on road safety. After all, why would anyone expect the police to do their jobs and enforce traffic laws, and hold motorbike rental people responsible for illegally renting dangerous motorbikes to unlicensed and inexperienced tourists. Next best thing...get more blood on hand to treat the inevitable carnage.

 

