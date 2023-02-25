British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

River tubing in Northern Thailand approved by TAT, local authorities

River tubing in Northern Thailand approved by TAT, local authorities

MAE HONG SON: With foreign tourists flocking to Pai district in Mae Hong Son province in search of adventure activities, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has confirmed the safety of the inner tubes floating on the Pai River and their low impact on local communities and the environment.

tourismSafetyenvironment
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 February 2023, 05:33PM

Tourists float along the Pai River in tubes in a video clip that went viral on TikTok earlier this week. Photo: Bangkok Post

Tourists float along the Pai River in tubes in a video clip that went viral on TikTok earlier this week. Photo: Bangkok Post

Pai river tubing on YouTube. First four search results. Image: YouTube

Pai river tubing on YouTube. First four search results. Image: YouTube

« »

A video clip showing more than a hundred foreign tourists tubing along Pai River went viral on TikTok and social media earlier this week, reports Bangkok Post.

Phanuwat Khatnak, Director of TAT’s Mae Hong Son office, said safety regulations for this activity included a limit of 150 participants per tubing and a minimum of one employee per 12 participants, with life jackets provided to everyone.

Sound amplifiers and alcoholic drinks are prohibited* to minimise noise, which would impact locals along the river. The operators also need to collect any waste produced by participants.

Mr Phanuwat said these regulations were created at a meeting of the TAT Mae Hong Son office, Mae Hong Son police, and private tourism operators in November last year. If the rules are not followed, the province will ban operators from providing these activities in the future.

According to Mr Phanuwat, river tubing had been taking place for many years, but only gained popularity among foreign tourists last year after Thailand reopened its borders.

Tubing is offered to tourists only from November to May when the water level is low, roughly 50 centimetres or waist level, which is deemed safe for playing. The activity is prohibited during the rainy season as the water level can reach 2-3 metres.

Mae Hong Son welcomed more than 190,000 visitors last month, of which 20% were foreign tourists, according to TAT. The province is expected to welcome 1.6 million visitors this year, with foreign travellers increasing to 30% of the total in 2023. In 2022, the number of visitors to the province tallied 1.5mn thanks to a surge in domestic tourists, accounting for 80% of the total.

TAT Mae Hong Son is promoting the province via local village experiences, wellness retreats, and road trips to the province via its "dragon trail" of 4,088 curves on the highway from Chiang Mai. The province is also popular among bikers from Malaysia and Singapore.

*The Phuket News editors are aware that travel blogers promote the activity as “tipsy tubing”. TAT claims that drinking alcohol is prohibited to participants.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Anti-war rally concludes peacefully in Patong
More flights from China added to Phuket airport’s schedule
Improvised firearm, meth seized in Phuket drug bust
Tourism fair underway in Phuket
Foreigners urged to join blood donation campaign
Greenwashing is more than dirty laundry
Thailand to stop accepting other countries’ plastic waste from 2025
Thailand joins call for end of war, withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine
Five more drivers nabbed in Phuket taxi crackdown
‘Anxious’ Saudi tourist steals jet-ski, rescued from Patong Bay
Short-term car rentals market predicted to grow by 33% in 2023
Budget for police bodycams approved
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anti-corruption investigation into playground equipment, Airport drill, Bar raids || February 24
BOI seeks private businesses to promote LTR Visa program
Uncover the exciting tale behind the next big thing happening in world’s most sought-after island destination

 

Phuket community
Five more drivers nabbed in Phuket taxi crackdown

Of two just one: Or the Phuket transport cartel becomes more and more powerful and dictate doing, o...(Read More)

Five more drivers nabbed in Phuket taxi crackdown

This will never end when the Government is tooooo weak....(Read More)

Budget for police bodycams approved

B9,100 Per camera? And that for a bulk order of 48,500?Minus the 30+% çommissions', it stil loo...(Read More)

Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

Yes, in my european home country I am allowed to drive 6 contiguous months with a Thai driving licen...(Read More)

Thailand joins call for end of war, withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine

China now says to support territorial integrity of countries! It signed Chapter2 (4) UN Charter: &qu...(Read More)

Thailand joins call for end of war, withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine

Finally, but just for many own egocentric reasons. Not a single Thai word of compassion with the suf...(Read More)

More illegal houses found encroaching on protected mangrove area

@fascinated. Guess removing entire 'Twin Tamarind' community was easy. People without power/...(Read More)

Thailand joins call for end of war, withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine

What a bunch of hypocrites! In the meantime every Russian with any money to spend is welcomed with o...(Read More)

Five more drivers nabbed in Phuket taxi crackdown

If taxis from those provinces can't 'work' anywhere on Phuket then surely the same thing...(Read More)

‘Anxious’ Saudi tourist steals jet-ski, rescued from Patong Bay

I hope they lock him up. They should have left him out there and just brought back the jet-ski he st...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023

 