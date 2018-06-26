FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Rising water obstructs cave search of trapped students, coach

CHIANG RAI: Rising water levels yesterday afternoon have complicated the search of 12 young footballers and their coach who have gone missing for three days as divers are trying to move further into the cave.

Tuesday 26 June 2018, 08:50AM

Rescuers rest outside the cave in the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai, yesterday (June 25) during a search of 12 boys and their football coach trapped inside. Photo: Channaphat Chaimol

“It’s showering. The water level inside the cave is going up,” the Royal Thai Navy SEAL posted a message on its Facebook page at 4pm yesterday (June 25). Handprints were found on the cave’s walls, it added.

The signs raised the hope that the divers were on the right track to finding the 13 persons going inside the cave in the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai on Saturday afternoon (June 13).

All are members of the Moo Paa Academy football club led by coach Ekkaphol Chantharawong.

Deputy Chiang Rai governor Passakorn Boonluck said the rising water inside the cave was the problem.

Authorities sought help from the SEAL team after they could not go deep inside the cave. The elite unit of the Royal Thai Navy from their base in Sattahip district, Chonburi, began their operation on yesterday morning.

The SEAL divers went as far as seven kilometres inside the flooded cave. They went down 5 metres deep to reach a large chamber.

They had to temporarily suspend the search later in the evening.

Capt Anant Surawan, chief of the Underwater Demolition Assault Unit, said the darkness and water level were posing risks for the operation. All were ordered to return to map out the next moves, he added.

The Border Patrol Police have sent helicopters to the area to look for other entrances to the cave.

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

