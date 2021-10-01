Rising drug use in Phuket questions policy

PHUKET: Rising drug use across Phuket has led to increased drug arrests over the past year, Niphan Sirithorn, chairman of the House of Representatives Anti-Money Laundering and Narcotics Commission, was told during his visit to Phuket yesterday (Sept 30).

drugscrimeeconomics

By The Phuket News

Friday 1 October 2021, 02:05PM

The rising incidence of drugs use in Phuket was discussed at the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The rising incidence of drugs use in Phuket was discussed at the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The rising incidence of drugs use in Phuket was discussed at the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The rising incidence of drugs use in Phuket was discussed at the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The rising incidence of drugs use in Phuket was discussed at the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: PR Phuket

MP Niphan Sirithorn (3rd from left) is greeted on arriving at Phuket Provincial Hall by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (2nd from right). Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Niphan, an MP of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party from Trang province, was in Phuket to be briefed in person on the drugs situation in Phuket, at a meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall led by Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Office (Palad) Anupap Yodkwan Yodrabham.

Mr Anupap said that the situation of the drug epidemic in Phuket during the 11 months of fiscal year 2021 (Oct 2020 - Sep 2021) saw increases in the number of drug arrests in Phuket for kratom, crystal meth (ya ice), methamphetamine (ya bah) and marijuana.

Ya ice was seized than any other narcotic, Mr Niphan noted.

“Now the price has dropped, causing more and more people to become addicts,” Mr Niphon said.

“It has become increasingly popular among people of higher status and in the workforce in occupations with relatively high incomes,” he added.

Amphetamine and marijuana use continued to spread, but had declined over the past year, Mr Niphon noted.

“The relevant agencies have continuously monitored, investigated and arrested [drug] sources to prevent the spread of drugs in the area,” he continued.

The rising incidence of drug use has given the commission a reason to review its policy in the war on drugs, Mr Niphon noted.

“In this regard, the Commission has questioned the guidelines for the prevention and suppression of drugs, as well as exchanging information and expressing opinions in order to bring the information to be presented to relevant agencies to solve the problem,” he said.