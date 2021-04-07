The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rising BISP star makes pro football debut

Rising BISP star makes pro football debut

FOOTBALL: BISP’s Mohammed (Adam) Zamri has made his debut for Perak FC in the Malaysia Premier League, winning his first match with the club’s second side 1-0 against Kelantan.

Football
By Lee Blake, BISP

Friday 16 April 2021, 09:00AM

Adam in action. Photo: BISP Media

Adam in action. Photo: BISP Media

Photo: BISP Media

Photo: BISP Media

Photo: BISP Media

Photo: BISP Media

« »

Adam, 18, signed a professional contract with the club after a successful trial in January and has been training with the club’s feeder team in the lead up to the premier league competition which began last month.

The versatile attacking player joined the BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy in April 2019 and was part of the BISP Cruzeiro Under-19 side that finished second place in the IBERCUP in Portugal in July 2019.

Last year he was named in the Malaysia Under-19 squad and was due to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-19 Championship in Uzbekistan in October, but the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns.

“Adam has been a valued member of our squad for almost two years and now he is moving up the football ladder playing at a professional level,” commented BISP’s head football coach Jonathas Candido.

“His proven success in our academy will be a great asset to his new club. His passion and knowledge for the game along with his strong desire to succeed are perfectly aligned with the mission of our football programme.

MIA KAI HIGHER

“It’s very difficult to predict what will happen in a footballer’s career, but Adam has all the ingredients to go a long way,” Jonathas added.

“I am excited to see him now playing at a high-level and competing among the best players in Malaysia,” he concluded.

The Phuket News wishes Adam all the very best of luck for a successful future career.

For more information on British International School, Phuket please contact info@bisphuket.ac.th.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fresh-faced Foden helps Man City exorcise Champions League demons
Chappuis hit by COVID-19, warns public
Vettel still has everything to prove at Aston Martin
Ruling opens doors for Weightlifting return
Lest We Forget
Chiang Rai lift FA Cup for third time
Matsuyama wins historic Masters title
Ulf defends his Phuket Singles Open Bowls title in steamy conditions
Leeds stall Man City’s title march, last-gasp Liverpool winner
UFC Champion set for fighting reality show
Fun and games at BISP Beach Soccer tournament
Liverpool bid to end home pain as Lingard fires West Ham push
Thais to have two warm-ups, says Nishino
Full Metal Dojo Fight Circus ready to rumble
Vagabonds Rugby Academy continues to impress

 

Phuket community
Phuket yacht delivery to Samui stumped by pedestrian bridge

C'mon Man! This is nobody's fault but those damn road crews and their constant resurfacing a...(Read More)

Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga may face 14-day quarantine

It is very good to know, announced in Phang Nga Government Order by Governor, that Phuket now is off...(Read More)

Phuket yacht delivery to Samui stumped by pedestrian bridge

looking at those pictures its not even close to going under, total stupidity on the part of the movi...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

@Agogohome 36000 covid cases and 97 fatalities. Do your math on the fatality rate and then tell m...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

@Kurt Any proof that there are more fatalities ? Or is this your usual fantasizing ?...(Read More)

US pauses J&J vaccine in blow to global immunisation drive

Didn't our health expert Mr.Kurt not a short while ago recommend exactly the J&J vaccine to ...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

So, "...locking down the province after Songkran...". Sounds like the priorities are aske...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Vaccinated people can still transmit the virus, especially those under the 52% effective Sinovac, w...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

More pretzel logic, prior measures kept fatalities low, but low fatalities means measure were not ne...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Who puts his money on thai published 97 fatalities? I don't. Anyway the by Government pumped/pus...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

 