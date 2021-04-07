Rising BISP star makes pro football debut

FOOTBALL: BISP’s Mohammed (Adam) Zamri has made his debut for Perak FC in the Malaysia Premier League, winning his first match with the club’s second side 1-0 against Kelantan.

Football

By Lee Blake, BISP

Friday 16 April 2021, 09:00AM

Adam, 18, signed a professional contract with the club after a successful trial in January and has been training with the club’s feeder team in the lead up to the premier league competition which began last month.

The versatile attacking player joined the BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy in April 2019 and was part of the BISP Cruzeiro Under-19 side that finished second place in the IBERCUP in Portugal in July 2019.

Last year he was named in the Malaysia Under-19 squad and was due to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-19 Championship in Uzbekistan in October, but the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns.

“Adam has been a valued member of our squad for almost two years and now he is moving up the football ladder playing at a professional level,” commented BISP’s head football coach Jonathas Candido.

“His proven success in our academy will be a great asset to his new club. His passion and knowledge for the game along with his strong desire to succeed are perfectly aligned with the mission of our football programme.

“It’s very difficult to predict what will happen in a footballer’s career, but Adam has all the ingredients to go a long way,” Jonathas added.

“I am excited to see him now playing at a high-level and competing among the best players in Malaysia,” he concluded.

The Phuket News wishes Adam all the very best of luck for a successful future career.

