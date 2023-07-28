333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Rise in drug use among Phuket labourers

PHUKET: There has been a noticeable increase in the use of drugs, including methamphetamine (ya bah), crystal meth (ya ice) and heroin, across Phuket, especially among labourers on the island.

drugscrime
By The Phuket News

Friday 28 July 2023 12:56 PM

The revelation came at a meeting of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Board Meeting and the subcommittees chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam yesterday (July 27).

Also present was Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Kittipong Klaikaew, who has previously served as Skahu Police Chief and Wichit Police Chief.

The meeting was held to follow up on the performance of the prevention and solution of drug problems in Phuket, said an official report of the meeting.

The drug situation in Phuket is considered to still be an “ongoing outbreak… There is an increase in the use of drugs… The drug situation in Phuket has found an outbreak among more groups of labourers,” the report said.

Brightview Center

Law enforcement will continue its focus on intercepting drugs being smuggled into Phuket by land, sea and air.

In addition, social organisation projects will be held focusing on educational institutions and teacher care activities, and outreach programmes will expand to include drug problem solving activities in the workplace, the report said.

Measures to prevent and suppress the use of drugs will continue, including addiction treatment measures, the report noted.

