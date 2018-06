Start From: Monday 11 June 2018, 06:00PM to Saturday 16 June 2018, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Ride 4 Kids V2.0 is in full swing, 20 riders will be cycling 700 kms from Phuket on the 11th – 16th June 2018, all to raise money for The Good Shepherd, PHBGTU and Outrigger’s Share4Change. Join the coming home party at Metzos on 16th June and meet the team, tickets available for 2500 thb per ticket, please email donna.thethaiger@gmail.com and visit www.ride4kids.co for more information.