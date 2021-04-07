BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Rich world’s ‘near-monopoly’ on COVID vaccines condemned

WORLD: Richer countries are failing a “rudimentary” test of global solidarity by hoarding COVID vaccines, Amnesty International said today (Apr 7) as it accused China and others of exploiting the pandemic to undermine human rights.

Chinese Coronavirus COVID-19 death health Vaccine
By AFP

Wednesday 7 April 2021, 11:30AM

“The pandemic has cast a harsh light on the world’s inability to cooperate effectively and equitably,” said Amnesty International Secretary GeneralAgnes Callamard. Photo: AFP.

In its annual report, the campaigning rights organisation said the health crisis had exposed “broken” policies and that cooperation was the only way forward.

“The pandemic has cast a harsh light on the world’s inability to cooperate effectively and equitably,” said Agnes Callamard, who was appointed Amnesty’s Secretary General last month.

“The richest countries have effected a near-monopoly of the world’s supply of vaccines, leaving countries with the fewest resources to face the worst health and human rights outcomes.”

Amnesty strongly criticised the decision by former US president Donald Trump to withdraw Washington from the World Health Organization (WHO) in the midst of the pandemic – a step now reversed by Trump’s successor Joe Biden.

Callamard called for an immediate acceleration of the global vaccine rollout, calling the innoculation campaign “a most fundamental, even rudimentary, test of the world’s capacity for cooperation”.

Widening inequality

Since the coronavirus emerged in China in late 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.8 million lives globally and infected at least 130 million people.

Despite regular calls for global solidarity from international organisations, figures show widening inequality in access to vaccines.

According to an AFP count, more than half the 680 million-plus doses administered worldwide have been in high-income countries, such as the United States, Britain and Israel, while the poorest have received only 0.1 percent of the doses.

At the end of March, the WHO warned of an increasingly unbalanced distribution of vaccines.

Amnesty International has supported initiatives such as the WHO’s vaccine exchange platform C-TAP to share know-how, intellectual property and data.

The under-used initiative could be used to build production capacity and additional vaccine production sites, particularly in Africa, Asia and Latin America, according to the WHO.

Amnesty dismissed as “paltry half-measures” decisions like those of the G20 group of nations to suspend debt repayments for 77 nations.

Chinese ‘irresponsibility’

Amnesty also hit out at the “gross irresponsibility” of China during the pandemic, accusing Beijing of censoring health workers and journalists who tried to sound the alarm at the start of the outbreak.

“COVID-19 intensified a crackdown on freedom of expression with a number of citizen journalists who reported on the outbreak going missing, and in some cases being imprisoned,” it said.

The rights group pointed to growing evidence of “grave human rights violations” more broadly in China, “including torture and enforced disappearances” of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the region of Xinjiang.

It said nations like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Hungary had used the pandemic to further silence criticism and cited violence by the security services in Brazil and Nigeria against protest movements in the past year.

“Some (leaders) have tried to normalise the overbearing emergency measures they’ve ushered in to combat COVID-19, whilst a particularly virulent strain of leader has gone a step further,” Callamard said.

“They have seen this as an opportunity to entrench their own power. Instead of supporting and protecting people, they have simply weaponised the pandemic to wreak havoc on people’s rights,” she added.

Amnesty said during the health emergency, groups like women and migrants had been further marginalised in parts of the world.

It said its report outlined how “existing inequalities as a result of decades of toxic leadership have left ethnic minorities, refugees, older persons, and women disproportionately negatively affected”.

“We face a world in disarray. At this point in the pandemic, even the most deluded leaders would struggle to deny that our social, economic and political systems are broken,” Callamard said.

Phuket community
Phuket man shot by drunk off-duty police officer left paralysed

30K Baht compensation. What an insult...(Read More)

Bangkok entertainment worker confirmed COVID positive in Phuket

We all know what "...woman who worked at an entertainment venue..." really means. So, now ...(Read More)

No quarantine for people visiting home provinces for Songkran

The precautions the province of Buriram is taking should be the gold standard for all province durin...(Read More)

Phuket’s second delivery of 50,000 vaccine doses arrives

I am a foreigner living in Phuket, and feel deeply offended by the fact Thai nationals can go and ge...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket mass vaccination underway as more Covid doses arrive! || April 6

If measures such as lock downs and masks worked to contain the virus, then one can hardly use a lo...(Read More)

Phuket man shot by drunk off-duty police officer left paralysed

Yup, the chief of Patong police must be real busy right now, what with all the no people there and n...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket mass vaccination underway as more Covid doses arrive! || April 6

Take it from an American who reads at a high level and from many sources, AIDS is an entirely differ...(Read More)

Phuket man shot by drunk off-duty police officer left paralysed

I have learned from experience with police both in USA and Thailand, start at the top..Gotta go to B...(Read More)

Bangkok entertainment worker confirmed COVID positive in Phuket

She tested positive on April 3rd, read in the newspaper on the 7th! ...(Read More)

Phuket’s second delivery of 50,000 vaccine doses arrives

Bangkok Post ran a scathing Op-Ed April 2 on Phuket's nonsensical vaccine roll out. All that sa...(Read More)

 

