Phuket Vice Governor Piyaphong Chuwong announced the initiative at a meeting at the Thalang District Administrative Office yesterday (Jan 14) held to discuss plans to help vulnerable groups in Phuket.
Present for the meeting were Wandee Woonciew, who as the wife of current Governor Narong Woonciew serves as the current President of the Phuket Red Cross, as well as representatives from local government organisations, private businesses and local administrative organizations (OrBorTor) and municipalities.
So far 4,034 households in Phuket are recognised as in dire need of help, Vice Governor Piyaphong said yesterday.
“After this, local government organizations will join the Phuket Provincial Government and the Office of Social Development and Human Security in conducting another survey to confirm then the number of vulnerable people [on the island] so we can have accurate information to use on making sure all people in need can receive assistance,” he said.
At the meeting yesterday it was confirmed to carry out the distribution of free rice to people in need across the island through six main efforts, at the following locations as follows:
Jan 20: Cherng Talay, Kamala, Srisoonthorn and Thepkrasattri
Jan 22: Sakoo and Mai Khao
Jan 25: Chalong, Karon, Rawai and Wichit
Jan 27: Koh Kaew, Talat Yai, Talat Nuea, Rassada
Jan 29: Pa Khlok
Feb 1: Patong and Kathu
