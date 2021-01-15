Rice to be distributed to 4,034 hard-hit families in Phuket

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Government and the Phuket Red Cross have launched an initiative to distribute free rice to more than 4,000 households across the island that are home to families hard-hit by the ongoing economic crisis.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomics

By The Phuket News

Friday 15 January 2021, 10:54AM

Phuket Vice Governor Piyaphong Chuwong announced the initiative at a meeting at the Thalang District Administrative Office yesterday (Jan 14) held to discuss plans to help vulnerable groups in Phuket.

Present for the meeting were Wandee Woonciew, who as the wife of current Governor Narong Woonciew serves as the current President of the Phuket Red Cross, as well as representatives from local government organisations, private businesses and local administrative organizations (OrBorTor) and municipalities.

So far 4,034 households in Phuket are recognised as in dire need of help, Vice Governor Piyaphong said yesterday.

“After this, local government organizations will join the Phuket Provincial Government and the Office of Social Development and Human Security in conducting another survey to confirm then the number of vulnerable people [on the island] so we can have accurate information to use on making sure all people in need can receive assistance,” he said.

At the meeting yesterday it was confirmed to carry out the distribution of free rice to people in need across the island through six main efforts, at the following locations as follows:

Jan 20: Cherng Talay, Kamala, Srisoonthorn and Thepkrasattri

Jan 22: Sakoo and Mai Khao

Jan 25: Chalong, Karon, Rawai and Wichit

Jan 27: Koh Kaew, Talat Yai, Talat Nuea, Rassada

Jan 29: Pa Khlok

Feb 1: Patong and Kathu