BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rice to be distributed to 4,034 hard-hit families in Phuket

Rice to be distributed to 4,034 hard-hit families in Phuket

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Government and the Phuket Red Cross have launched an initiative to distribute free rice to more than 4,000 households across the island that are home to families hard-hit by the ongoing economic crisis.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 15 January 2021, 10:54AM

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at a meeting at Thalang District Office yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Vice Governor Piyaphong Chuwong announced the initiative at a meeting at the Thalang District Administrative Office yesterday (Jan 14) held to discuss plans to help vulnerable groups in Phuket.

Present for the meeting were Wandee Woonciew, who as the wife of current Governor Narong Woonciew serves as the current President of the Phuket Red Cross, as well as representatives from local government organisations, private businesses and local administrative organizations (OrBorTor) and municipalities.

So far 4,034 households in Phuket are recognised as in dire need of help, Vice Governor Piyaphong said yesterday.

“After this, local government organizations will join the Phuket Provincial Government and the Office of Social Development and Human Security in conducting another survey to confirm then the number of vulnerable people [on the island] so we can have accurate information to use on making sure all people in need can receive assistance,” he said.

At the meeting yesterday it was confirmed to carry out the distribution of free rice to people in need across the island through six main efforts, at the following locations as follows:

Jan 20:  Cherng Talay, Kamala, Srisoonthorn and Thepkrasattri

UWC Thailand

Jan 22: Sakoo and Mai Khao

Jan 25: Chalong, Karon, Rawai and Wichit

Jan 27: Koh Kaew, Talat Yai, Talat Nuea, Rassada

Jan 29: Pa Khlok

Feb 1: Patong and Kathu

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers
Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake
Even with lower efficacy COVID vaccine can save lives, says expert
Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Doubts over Chinese vaccine? Two more Thailand COVID deaths! || January 14
How to become a successful digital banker in Thailand
Phuket Heroines Festival reduced to merit-making activities only
Thailand Yacht Show 2021 postponed
Phuket EOC contact details released for visitors 
Trump impeached for unprecedented second time
CCSA urges workers to install virus app
Questions over Chinese vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Knife-wielding incident in Phuket Town ends with no injuries || January 13
Leatherback turtle nest found on Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach
Electricity outages to affect Kamala, Srisoonthorn

 

Phuket community
Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

Mr Phiphat is plain lying when he says that the 'merit' of the B300 tourism fee is for forei...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

@Kurt Speechless ? I don't think so, given you commented further on the subject. For all those...(Read More)

Even with lower efficacy COVID vaccine can save lives, says expert

When the efficacy of 1 vaccine is 50% of other vaccines, even not approved yet by FDA of the produci...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

Assemble these words in the right order- 'foot' 'shot' 'in'. All this on top...(Read More)

Phuket Heroines Festival reduced to merit-making activities only

Merit making activities only? Hm, I wait for the photos with groups of Monks and Officials together,...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

Speechless! To dare to ask international visitor to pay for 'management' of local tourist de...(Read More)

Government forms committee for vaccine rollout

Pascal should stop spraying nonsense just for the sake of trying to put one denigrating down. I read...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

Rubbish...while the insurance coverage is a good thing, the remaining 266 baht will go nowhere, and ...(Read More)

Even with lower efficacy COVID vaccine can save lives, says expert

If I was going to spend the "people's money"...I think I would prefer a better return ...(Read More)

Questions over Chinese vaccine

Given the option, if a different vaccine is available, I'd rather pay for it than take the Chine...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Dewa Phuket Resort
K9 Point
Property in Phuket

 