The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Ricciardo rules in chaotic China

FORMULA ONE: Daniel Ricciardo has scored a stunning victory at the Chinese Grand Prix with a sublime eight-lap overtaking spree against the more fancied Mercedes and Ferrari frontrunners.

Formula-One,

Michael Lamonato

Sunday 15 April 2018, 03:59PM

Daniel Ricciardo scored a stunning victory at the Chinese Grand Prix with a sublime eight-lap overtaking spree. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool / Lars Baron / Getty Images
Daniel Ricciardo scored a stunning victory at the Chinese Grand Prix with a sublime eight-lap overtaking spree. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool / Lars Baron / Getty Images

The battle for the lead had reached a stalemate by lap 35 after Valtteri Bottas had jumped Sebastian Vettel in the pit stop window, but a clumsy collision between Toro Rosso teammates Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley created enough debris to trigger a safety car, at which point Red Bull Racing pounced into an emergency pit stop.

The team switched both Max Verstappen and Ricciardo off the slower medium tyres and onto the grippier soft compound, giving them an immediate pace advantage over Mercedes and Ferrari, which elected to leave their cars out.

Ricciardo first sliced past Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen for fifth place on lap 37, joining teammate Verstappen in fourth, who was pressuring Lewis Hamilton for third.

The Dutchman, enlivened by his newfound pace, attempted to pass the Briton around the outside of turn seven on lap 38, but it was too ambitious, and the Red Bull Racing car slid off the track.

He lost only one position to his teammate, who slide past Hamilton for third place on lap 39 and began bearing down on Vettel in second. It took him only two laps to outfox the German in a daring parry at the end of the long back straight.

Verstappen, meanwhile, had recovered to pass Hamilton and by lap 43 was also sizing up Vettel, but the 20-year-old botched his opportunity at the hairpin, running into the side of Vettel and dropping himself back to fifth and the Ferrari down to seventh behind Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg.

The stewards handed Verstappen a 10-second time penalty for the error.

Ricciardo needed to make only one more pass to seal the race win, and it was perhaps the most aggressive of the race. Speeding down to turn six with Bottas squirming defensively in the braking zone, Ricciardo scythed into a shrinking gap on the inside, just avoiding contact and emerging with the lead on the other side of the apex.

The Red Bull Racing driver sped off into the distance, setting the fastest lap of the race for good measure, to record his sixth career victory.

“I don’t seem to win boring races, they’re all pretty fun,” Ricciardo said on the podium. “That was unexpected.”

Ricciardo paid tribute to his mechanics, who worked for three hours before qualifying to replace his engine, which had failed in free practice three.

It was touch and go whether he would be able to qualify, but the team sent him out with three minutes remaining on the clock, just enough time to set one lap.

“Thanks to the boys yesterday (Apr 14). Twenty-four hours ago I thought we might be starting at the back of the gird. Today is the real reward for that work. The mechanics worked their butts off, so thank you.”

QSI International School Phuket

Valtteri Bottas finished a disappointed second, lamenting the bad timing of the safety car that left him defenceless against Ricciardo’s charging bull.

“The race was going pretty well for us and we were looking strong all the way until the guys [Red Bull Racing] during the safety car stopped,” he said. “We were in trouble with Daniel and even with Kimi [Raikkonen] in the end.

“It was disappointing. We were giving everything we had. It felt like we deserved the victory, but not today.”

Kimi Raikkonen finished an unexpectedly profitable third despite his Ferrari team hanging him out to dry early in the race to benefit his teammate’s race strategy.

After Vettel was undercut by Bottas, Ferrari left the Finn out on worn tyres in the lead to create a roadblock to slow the Mercedes down and provide Vettel with a chance to close the gap.

It worked, but not effectively enough for Vettel to jump Bottas, and only after both had passed Raikkonen did Ferrari stop him for new tyres.

“I think we made a good start,” he said. “Then obviously we stayed very long out.

“A little bit of luck with the safety car. I had good speed on the mediums, but in the end we would’ve needed the soft tyres to really go for it.”

Max Verstappen recovered to pass Lewis Hamilton for fourth on lap 48, but his penalty dropped him back down to fifth ahead of Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg in sixth.

Vettel briefly challenged Hulkenberg after his crash with Verstappen dropped him to seventh, but the Renault had also pitted for new tyres behind the safety car, leaving the Ferrari driver with a pace disadvantage he wasn’t able to overcome.

Worse still for Vettel was that McLaren’s Fernando Alonso was building momentum in the final stint, and on the penultimate lap the Spaniard passed him for seventh.

The German finished eighth, half a second ahead of Renault’s Carlos Sainz and 3.5 seconds ahead of Haas’s Kevin Magnussen in the final points-paying places.

Formula One continues with the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 29.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.