Rewat taking office as Phuket PPAO president delayed by election complaint

PHUKET: Nearly a month after the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) presidential election was held on Dec 20, Rewat Areerob has yet to take office due to a complaint filed over the election.

politics
By The Phuket News

Monday 18 January 2021, 02:37PM

Image: Post Today

Image: Post Today

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) declared Mr Rewat the winner of the election on Dec 21, confirming that he had secured 83,144 votes.

Mr Rewat had bested second-placed contender Jirayut Songyot, who secured 50,914 votes, the PEC reported at the time.

PEC Director Passakon Siripakayapon has yet to provide any explanation for the delay, or describe the complaint that has caused the delay in Mr Rewat taking office.

Mr Rewat so far has also been unavailable for comment on the delay.

In announcing the election results on Dec 21, PEC Director Passakon confirmed, “So far, there have been no formal complaints filed about the local election.”

However, Mr Passakon at the time did confirm that the election results had to be verified and approved by the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) head office in Bangkok.

The ECT has now announced 32 winners of the OrBorJor presidential elections in 32 provinces.

The election results for the remaining 44 provinces, including Phuket, have yet to be confirmed as they are “still under investigation”.

By election law, the ECT has until Feb 19 to either confirm the candidates under investigation as the winners of their respective elections, or announce that further action is being taken to investigate the election.

The ECT has already declared Somsak Kittitornkul the new OrBorJor President for Krabi and Taratip Thongjerm the new OrBorJor President for Phang Nga.

Thai-language daily Post Today also noted several high-profile candidates who have already been confirmed as the new OrBorJor Presidents in their respective provinces.

Among them Yonlada Wangsupakitkoson, wife of Weerasak Wangsupakitkoson, Deputy Minister of Commerce, has been confirmed to be the new OrBorJor President for Nakhon Ratchasima.

Anusorn Nakasai, younger brother of Anucha Nakasai, Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, has been confirmed to be the new OrBorJor President for Chainat.

Sunthorn Vilawan, former Deputy Minister of Public Health and father of Mrs Kanokwan Vilawan, the Deputy Minister of Education under investigation for attempting to build a luxury resort in Khao Yai National Park, has been confirmed to be the new OrBorJor President for Prachinburi.

Akara Phromphao, the younger brother of Thamanat Prompow, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, has been confirmed to be the new OrBorJor President for Phayao province.

Sunthorn Rattanakorn, brother of Warathep Rattanakorn, former Deputy Minister of Finance under the military-aligned Palang Pracharath Party, has been confirmed to be the new OrBorJor President for Kamphaeng Phet province.

Manu Pukprasert, younger brother of Anongwan Thepsutin, who is the wife of Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who previously served as the leader of the Palang Pracharat Party, has been confirmed to be the new OrBorJor President for Sukhothai province.

