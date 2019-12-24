Kata Rocks
Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple

Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple

PHUKET: The families of missing Polish tourist Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Thai national Werakan Siriprakon, 23, from Nakhon Sawan, who were last seen on a rented kayak off Yanui Beach on Dec 7, are offering rewards for information that contributes to or directly leads to finding the missing pair.

tourismmarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 December 2019, 01:32PM

Rewards are being offered for any information that helps find the missing couple. Image: Monika Tyszkiewicz

Rewards are being offered for any information that helps find the missing couple. Image: Monika Tyszkiewicz

A reward of 5,000 euros (about B167,000) is being offered for finding the couple safe and sound, Mr Juszkiewicz’s sister Monika Tyszkiewicz, confirmed to The Phuket News today.

Minor rewards of B5,000 are also being offered for those who report substantial, confirmed clues and sightings of boats, life jackets, bags or other items that lead to tracking down the missing couple, Anongkan Srisupat, a friend of Ms Werakan’s family, revealed yesterday (Dec 23).

A reward of B20,000 is offered for reports of confirmed sightings that lead to finding the couple or for important information that will contribute to finding them.

A reward of B50,000 is offered for sightings that find both of them safe.

English speakers with any information that may help locate the couple are urged to contact Polish private detective Krzysztof Rutkowski, who arrived in Phuket on Saturday (Dec 21) to begin his investigation.

He may be contacted by calling +48 512 058 370 or +48 512 206 030, or through his website “Patriot24” (click here) or through his Facebook page (click here).

Thai Residential

English speakers may also call Khun Chu at 085-6542969.

Thai speakers with any information that may help locate the couple are urged to call Khun Chu at 085-6542969 or Khun Bird at 064-3429847.

Detective Rutkowski has been hired by the Juszkiewicz family to conduct a professional investigation into the search.

“He wants to look for them with the help of American satellites,” Ms Tyszkiewicz explained.

“We are at Christmas time. This is a time of great miracles,” she told The Phuket News this morning (Dec 24).

“At our table there will be place for Mateusz. We believe that this miracle will happen and our brother, son and friend will come back to us safe and sound,” she said.

