Reward offered for prisoner on the run

KHON KAEN: A police hunt is underway for a prisoner who escaped after having been taken to a hospital in Phon district of Khon Kaen province for treatment earlier today (Nov 25). The prison has already offered a cash reward for the information about the escaped convict.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 25 November 2022, 03:59PM

Prison inmate Bundit Dinchanthuek, who fled from Phon Hospital in Khon Kaen on Friday morning (Nov 25). Photo: Phon District Prison / Bangkok Post

The escaped prisoner was named as Bundit Dinchanthuek. He fled from Phon Hospital around 4am on Friday (Nov 25) despite still wearing leg chains, reports Bangkok Post.

The Phon District Prison posted a message online offering a cash reward of B30,000 for information leading to his Mr Bundit’s recapture, along with a photo of the prisoner and phone numbers of prison officials people can call.

Col Thanomsit Wongwicharn, the chief of Phon Police, said teams had been assigned to hunt down and capture the escapee. The prisoner would not be able to travel far wearing leg chains, he said.

Bangkok Post adds that Mr Bundit was sentenced on drug charges but did not disclose the length of his term.

