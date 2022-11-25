The escaped prisoner was named as Bundit Dinchanthuek. He fled from Phon Hospital around 4am on Friday (Nov 25) despite still wearing leg chains, reports Bangkok Post.
The Phon District Prison posted a message online offering a cash reward of B30,000 for information leading to his Mr Bundit’s recapture, along with a photo of the prisoner and phone numbers of prison officials people can call.
Col Thanomsit Wongwicharn, the chief of Phon Police, said teams had been assigned to hunt down and capture the escapee. The prisoner would not be able to travel far wearing leg chains, he said.
Bangkok Post adds that Mr Bundit was sentenced on drug charges but did not disclose the length of his term.
